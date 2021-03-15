 

iCAD Announces FDA Clearance for ProFound AI Version 3.0 for 3D Mammography

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.03.2021, 23:04  |  50   |   |   

Company’s third generation AI solution offers significant improvement in algorithm specificity performance and faster processing compared to previous versions of the software

Deep learning technology builds upon iCAD’s established leadership in mammography AI

NASHUA, N.H., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that ProFound AI Version 3.0 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Compared to previous versions of the software, the ProFound AI 3.0 algorithm offers up to a 10% improvement in specificity performance and up to 1% improvement in sensitivity.1 ProFound AI Version 3.0 also offers up to 40% faster processing on the new PowerLook platform.1

“The FDA Clearance of ProFound AI Version 3.0 is yet another milestone that positions iCAD and our technology as vanguards in the cancer detection realm. Our third generation AI solution for DBT may afford physicians the ability to interpret an increasing amount of data in DBT cases and analyze each image to detect malignant lesions more efficiently and with even greater precision,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “Improvements in specificity, which correlates with reductions in false positives, typically come at the expense of sensitivity and cancer detection scores. To increase sensitivity while simultaneously improving specificity is a huge performance achievement.”

ProFound AI for DBT is a high-performance, deep-learning, workflow solution trained to detect malignant soft tissue densities and calcifications. It became the first 3D tomosynthesis software using artificial intelligence (AI) to be FDA cleared in December 2018.

Built with the latest in deep-learning technology, ProFound AI for DBT rapidly analyzes each tomosynthesis image, detecting malignant soft tissue densities. Certainty of Finding and Case Scores are relative scores computed by the ProFound AI algorithm and represent its confidence that a detection or case is malignant. The Certainty of Finding scores help radiologists by aiding in clinical decision making. Case Scores, which are assigned to each case by the algorithm, help clinicians to gain a sense of case complexity, which may be useful for prioritizing the reading work list.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iCAD Announces FDA Clearance for ProFound AI Version 3.0 for 3D Mammography Company’s third generation AI solution offers significant improvement in algorithm specificity performance and faster processing compared to previous versions of the software Deep learning technology builds upon iCAD’s established leadership in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Danone: New governance at Danone; Emmanuel Faber steps down as Chairman and CEO Gilles Schnepp appointed ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
VSBLTY, GRUPO MODELO & RETAILIGENT FORMALIZE AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY CREATE INTERNATIONAL DIGITAL ...
FuelCell Energy gibt Beitritt zu Hydrogen Europe bekannt
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
New Research Supporting ProFound AI Presented at European Congress of Radiology Online Meeting
08.03.21
iCAD Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
04.03.21
iCAD to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
03.03.21
iCAD Announces Pricing of $22.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
02.03.21
iCAD Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
24.02.21
iCAD Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020
19.02.21
iCAD to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24
16.02.21
iCAD to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference