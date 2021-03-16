 

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Updated Executive Management Team After Business Combination

16 March 2021 

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Updated Executive Management Team After Business Combination

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today the establishment of an updated executive management team following the initial integration period of the business combination with DCprime that was completed in December 2020. In the new composition, the executive management team consists of Erik Manting, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lotta Ferm as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Alex Karlsson-Parra, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Jeroen Rovers, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Sven Rohmann, M.D., Ph.D., will remain associated with Immunicum as a business development advisor. Sharon Longhurst, Ph.D., will continue to serve as Head of CMC and Sijme Zeilemaker, MSc, will take the new role of Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication. Margareth Jorvid, MSc Pharm, will resign as Head of Regulatory and Quality Assurance.

“I am looking forward to leading Immunicum as it embarks on this next phase of its development following the merger with DCprime. Following the merger, Immunicum is a company with a rich, advanced clinical pipeline, in-house research and process development capabilities and leading science in allogeneic dendritic cell biology, putting us in a position of strength to build a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of cancer immunotherapies,” said Erik Manting, CEO of Immunicum. “The combined company has strong expertise throughout the organization and this new executive management team, resulting from a constructive integration process, allows us to define a long-term strategy that drives the further development of our products in blood-borne and solid tumor indications with multiple clinical milestones expected in the second half of this year.”

“I am grateful to have served as CEO of Immunicum in 2020, which allowed me to facilitate the business combination with DCprime that has paved the way for the company to develop a synergistic pipeline spanning both large and orphan indications,” commented Sven Rohmann. “I am committed to continuing to support Immunicum as a business development advisor and look forward to contributing to the company’s future success.”

“In addition to the strength of the clinical pipeline and our leading position in dendritic cell biology, the business combination has brought together an executive management team and Board of Directors that is complementary across a range of knowledge and experience in various areas of drug development from inception to commercialization that will contribute to the company’s future growth,” stated Christine Lind, Interim Chairman of Immunicum’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Sven for his contribution to the realization of the merger. Erik brings to the CEO role a strategic combination of scientific background and financial advisory expertise, including his most recent experience as CEO of DCprime. The Board of Directors is confident that this combined management team will benefit the future growth of Immunicum.”

The information is such information that Immunicum is obliged to make public pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the contact persons detailed below on 16 March 2021, at 08:30 am CET.

For more information, please contact:

Christine Lind, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: info@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken
Paues Åberg Communications
Telephone: +46 76 190 90 51
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Media Relations

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan, Ph.D.
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 175 222 57 56
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment




