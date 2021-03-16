 

Van Lanschot Kempen update on share buy-back programme 9 March 2021 – 15 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 08:30  |  20   |   |   

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 16 March 2021


In the period from 9 March 2021 until 15 March 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 35,753 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €22.70 per share for a total amount of €811,172.

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 400,000 of own shares, which was announced on 25 February 2021. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 77,134.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
 Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
 This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Van Lanschot Kempen update on share buy-back programme 9 March 2021 – 15 March 2021 Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 16 March 2021 In the period from 9 March 2021 until 15 March 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 35,753 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s ...
Nokia and Orange strike global 5G network optimization deal
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
IntelGenx Announces Strategic Partnership with atai Life Sciences and Proposed TSX Graduation
Xebec and Coregas Partner to Accelerate Development of Hydrogen Ecosystems in Australia and New ...
Gran Colombia and Gold X Execute Arrangement Agreement for the Creation of a Mid-Tier Latin ...
Director Declaration
Rogers and Shaw to come together in $26 billion transaction, creating new jobs and investment in ...
AMD EPYC 7003 Series CPUs Set New Standard as Highest Performance Server Processor
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Publication consolidated financial report 2020 Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV
09.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 2 March 2021 – 8 March 2021
02.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 25 February 2021 – 1 March 2021
25.02.21
Van Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2020
25.02.21
Van Lanschot Kempen launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration policy and share plans
25.02.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: net profit at €50 million and 13% growth in client assets