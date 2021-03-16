 

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Capital Markets Day 18 March

Reference is made to the announcement from 12 March 2021 regarding the Bank Norwegian Capital Markets Day on 18 March 2021.

The event will take place from 12:00-15.00 CET (not 12.00-14.30 CET as was stated in the previous announcement). The material for the Capital Markets Day will be published at 11:30 CET on 18 March 2021.


For further information see the Capital Markets Day section of the website:

https://www.banknorwegian.no/om-oss/capital-markets-day-2021/


Contact persons:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




