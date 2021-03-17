 

Intec Pharma Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

JERUSALEM , March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) (“Intec” or “the Company”) today announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the annual report is available on Intec’s website, www.intecpharma.com, by selecting “Investors” and then “Financials” and “SEC Filings”.

You may request a copy of the Company’s Form 10-K, at no cost to you, by writing to the Chief Financial Officer of the Company at 12 Hartom Street, Har Hotzvim, Jerusalem 9777512, Israel or by calling the Company at +972 (2) 586 4657.

About Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. The Company's Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. For more information, visit www.intecpharma.com. Intec Pharma routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of its website.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

Additional Information about the Proposed Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger between Intec Pharma and Decoy Biosystems, Intec Pharma will file a Registration Statement on Form S-4, which will include a document that serves as a proxy statement and prospectus of Intec Pharma and Intec Pharma plans to file other documents regarding the proposed merger with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to Intec Pharma’s and Decoy Biosystems’ shareholders. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain these documents (when available) free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The documents filed by Intec with the SEC may also be obtained free of charge from the Company by requesting them by mail at Intec Pharma Ltd., 12 Hartom Street, Har Hotzvim, Jerusalem 9777512, Israel.

Disclaimer

