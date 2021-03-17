Intec Pharma Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K

You may request a copy of the Company’s Form 10-K, at no cost to you, by writing to the Chief Financial Officer of the Company at 12 Hartom Street, Har Hotzvim, Jerusalem 9777512, Israel or by calling the Company at +972 (2) 586 4657.

JERUSALEM , March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) (“Intec” or “the Company”) today announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the annual report is available on Intec’s website, www.intecpharma.com, by selecting “Investors” and then “Financials” and “SEC Filings”.

About Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. The Company's Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing an efficient gastric retention and specific release mechanism. For more information, visit www.intecpharma.com. Intec Pharma routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of its website.



