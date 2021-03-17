 

Reminder Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, 2021

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, March 18 beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation, hosted by Dr. Siva Sivaram, President of Technology and Strategy, will focus on flash technology, detailing the structural and strategic underpinnings that allow Western Digital to deliver new technologies and industry transforming products. Dr. Sivaram will also discuss the company’s flash joint venture, strategy, technology development, and product innovation.

Registration for the live webcast will be accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands.

