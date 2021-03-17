 

McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.03.2021, 07:45  |  67   |   |   

La Motte-Fanjas, March 17, 2021 – 7:45 am CET McPhy (Euronext Paris, C Compartment: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and recharging stations), is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its stock by KEPLER CHEUVREUX with a study entitled “Too big not to be a part of it”.

In order to increase and strengthen its international visibility strategy, McPhy has decided to extend the coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux. 

The financial report by Kepler Cheuvreux, released today, is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com under « Research Hub Public Access ».

The McPhy stock is also covered by the following brokerage firms:

  • Gilbert Dupont / Société Générale Group;
  • Portzamparc / BNP Paribas Group; and
  • Bryan Garnier.

Next financial communication:

  • 2021 Half-Year Results, on July 27, 2021 after close of market.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com

McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

CONTACTS

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu   

 


       

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux La Motte-Fanjas, March 17, 2021 – 7:45 am CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris, C Compartment: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and recharging stations), is pleased to announce …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Mowi’s Capital Markets Day 2021
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
McPhy: Ein klares Ziel
09.03.21
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
04.03.21
McPhy: Erfolg bei Flughafen-Projekt
04.03.21
Der 2.500.000.000.000-Euro-Markt: Das ist die Ursache des Megatrends Wasserstoff
04.03.21
McPhy announced as a key partner by the company HYPORT to equip Toulouse-Blagnac airport with a complete zero-carbon hydrogen chain
02.03.21
News: Partnerschaft zur Maximierung der Emissionszertifikatmöglichkeiten bei der Wasserstoffbetankung geschlossen!
27.02.21
Grüner Wandel: Deutschland und Europa haben die Nase vorn beim Thema Wasserstoff
25.02.21
News: Wasserstofftankstellen-Technologie kann Überschusselektrizität erzeugen!
24.02.21
Automobilbranche im Wandel: Jaguar, Land Rover und auch Hyundai setzen auf Wasserstofftechnologie!
24.02.21
Platzende Wasserstoff-Blase: Was du jetzt tun solltest

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:24 Uhr
7.208
McPhy - französischer Wasserstoff-Speicher-Hersteller
16.02.21
8
Söllner: "Das ist eine Revolution" - Tesla, SDI, Nel, Solar, Nikola, Exasol, Xiaomi und nur heute Ei