EMCORE Awarded $1.1M Development Contract for High-End Tactical-Grade Inertial Measurement Unit

This custom IMU will be based on EMCORE’s proprietary closed-loop Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG) technology that delivers proven CSWaP (Cost, Size, Weight, and Power) and performance advantages over other FOGs and competing technologies. It is designed to deliver the highest level of performance in EMCORE’s tactical IMU product line, exceeding EMCORE’s EN-300. EMCORE’s FOG IMU technology delivers 10X the bias performance of legacy systems in compact form, fit, and function compatible packages.

ALHAMBRA, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that it has been awarded a development contract valued at $1.1 million by a major U.S. prime contractor to design and manufacture a high-end Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for tactical intelligence and reconnaissance systems. The prototype phase has been successfully completed and as part of the contract in this follow-on phase, EMCORE will deliver initial production units that will be used for proof of manufacturing and system level qualification.

“We are extremely pleased to be selected for this program to develop a high-performance IMU for these demanding applications,” said David Hoyh, EMCORE’s Director of Sales & Marketing for navigation products. “EMCORE demonstrated its agility to quickly move from proof of design to proof of manufacturing for this complex, strategic IMU to support a U.S. Government customer’s maturity milestone effort.”

“This agreement with one of our most important customers is another key design win for our Navigation business,” commented Jeffrey Rittichier, EMCORE’s President and CEO. “It further demonstrates the value of our Mixed-Signal products and our strategy for Transforming Navigation that enables the versatility to customize our products to meet very specific customer demands. We are honored to be selected for this program,” added Mr. Rittichier.

We would welcome a deeper engagement with technical teams around the world to explore how our current and upcoming products could meet your needs for guidance, navigation, and control. For further discussion and specifications, call +1 866-234-4976; e-mail: navigation-sales@emcore.com; or visit us on the web: www.emcore.com/nav.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.