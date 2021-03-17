 

Mauna Kea Technologies Supports Clinical Research Evaluating the Use of Cellvizio on COVID-19 Patients with Respiratory Insufficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 17:45  |  61   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA) (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, is supporting research to determine if Cellvizio can be effective in severe acute and/or long COVID-19 patients suffering from lingering respiratory complications. Mauna Kea Technologies is offering in-kind funding to researchers evaluating what role Cellvizio may play in the care management of COVID-19 patients, by assessing lung fibrosis and microvascularization changes, and alveolar and capillary morphology damages; symptoms observed in severe acute and/or long COVID-19 patients with mild to severe respiratory infections. Interested clinical teams can submit their projects to this website: www.landing.maunakeatech.com/covid19.

“With 75% of severe COVID-19 patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and millions of post-COVID-19 patients with mild versions of the disease continuing to experience symptoms after their initial recovery1, there is growing evidence that a large portion of these patients2 will confront long-term medical complications from their infections, including respiratory, circulatory and neurological symptoms3,” said Robert L. Gershon, Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. “Current diagnostic tools and clinical parameters provide limited value in assessing the actual diseases process at an alveolar level in active and post recovery phases of COVID-19. Cellvizio has proven capability to assess lung tissue damages at the cellular level which are correlated with respiratory insufficiencies and we are eager to find ways to support the COVID community and the physicians that are treating both severe active and long COVID patients with lingering symptoms.”

Jouke T. Annema, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pulmonary Endoscopy, Amsterdam University Medical Center (A UMC), has received IRB authorization to launch a pilot clinical study using pCLE for the evaluation of COVID-19 patients with respiratory insufficiency in the ICU (Netherlands Trial Registry under NL9281). This study is being funded by Mauna Kea Technologies. Professor Annema and his team previously demonstrated that pCLE imaging of patients suffering from non-COVID-19 ARDS is safe and results in high quality alveolar imaging showing distinct patterns4 (Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04479007). They concluded that pCLE imaging has added value to chest CT and has the potential to distinguish between important causes of respiratory failure in critically ill patients in the ICU. “pCLE features of COVID-19 ARDS are unknown and there is an urgent need in acquiring high detail imaging of the alveolar compartment,” said Professor Annema, adding that “bronchoscopic pCLE imaging in ICU settings might improve COVID-19 ARDS diagnosis/etiology and potentially have an impact on treatment.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mauna Kea Technologies Supports Clinical Research Evaluating the Use of Cellvizio on COVID-19 Patients with Respiratory Insufficiency Regulatory News: Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA) (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, is supporting research to determine if Cellvizio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
beaconsmind AG Unveils Its International Expansion Blueprint, and Announces Its Intention to First ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
Kodak Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer