 

ICL Announces Strategic Additions to Executive Leadership and Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 21:15  |  21   |   |   

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it has named Chris Millington executive vice president of food and specialties for the Phosphate Solutions division. In addition, Gadi Lesin will be joining ICL’s Board of Directors as an independent director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005727/en/

Chris Millington (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris Millington (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris Millington has more than 25 years of global experience transforming B2B and B2C businesses in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with a food and beverage background spanning all major segments and categories, including alternative proteins and natural ingredients. Millington most recently served as the U.S.-based global president of the flavor division of Firmenich, the largest privately-owned perfume and taste company. He also spent 13 years with Nestle in various, increasingly senior, global positions and had responsibility for innovation in food service and all global beverage brands.

Millington is replacing James Moffatt, who is retiring in March, after 39 years with the company – most recently as executive vice president of the ICL Phosphate Specialty business. Moffatt held various key positions, during his tenure at ICL, and has been a significant contributor to ICL's success.

From 2009 to 2018, Gadi Lesin served as president and CEO of Strauss Group, an international food and beverage company and the largest food company in Israel. He successfully led the company through a time of intense economic, global and social change. Under his leadership, the company strengthened its international operations, more than doubled its equity value, and grew its profits significantly.

“As ICL continues to focus on growing its food specialties business, Chris and Gadi’s addition to the company reinforces our commitment to the growth engine strategy we presented during our investor conference last September,” said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL.

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company that creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenue totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.
To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit https://icl-group-sustainability.com/.
Learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICL Announces Strategic Additions to Executive Leadership and Board of Directors ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it has named Chris Millington executive vice president of food and specialties for the Phosphate Solutions division. In addition, Gadi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Apple’s $4.7 Billion Green Bond Spend is Helping to Create 1.2 Gigawatts of Clean Power
PLUG RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in the ...
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages ...
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
3D SYSTEMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 3D Systems Corporation on Behalf of 3D Systems ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
ICL Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
26.02.21
ICL to Participate in Fireside Chat at Bank of America’s Global Agriculture and Materials Conference