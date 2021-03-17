ICL Announces Strategic Additions to Executive Leadership and Board of Directors

ICL ( NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL ) , a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today announced it has named Chris Millington executive vice president of food and specialties for the Phosphate Solutions division. In addition, Gadi Lesin will be joining ICL’s Board of Directors as an independent director.

Chris Millington has more than 25 years of global experience transforming B2B and B2C businesses in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with a food and beverage background spanning all major segments and categories, including alternative proteins and natural ingredients. Millington most recently served as the U.S.-based global president of the flavor division of Firmenich, the largest privately-owned perfume and taste company. He also spent 13 years with Nestle in various, increasingly senior, global positions and had responsibility for innovation in food service and all global beverage brands.

Millington is replacing James Moffatt, who is retiring in March, after 39 years with the company – most recently as executive vice president of the ICL Phosphate Specialty business. Moffatt held various key positions, during his tenure at ICL, and has been a significant contributor to ICL's success.

From 2009 to 2018, Gadi Lesin served as president and CEO of Strauss Group, an international food and beverage company and the largest food company in Israel. He successfully led the company through a time of intense economic, global and social change. Under his leadership, the company strengthened its international operations, more than doubled its equity value, and grew its profits significantly.

“As ICL continues to focus on growing its food specialties business, Chris and Gadi’s addition to the company reinforces our commitment to the growth engine strategy we presented during our investor conference last September,” said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL.

