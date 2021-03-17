Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2021 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid April 28, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 14, 2021.

As of March 17, 2021, the Company had 94,321,365 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2021, the Company had 85,121,365 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Feb 2021 Dec - Feb Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2021 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Mar) in Mar) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 2.5 $ 238,175 $ 253,790 6.55 % $ 106.56 2.50 % 2.87 % 2 174 2.41 % n/a $ 4,295 $ (4,998 ) 15yr 4.0 629 676 0.02 % 107.58 4.00 % 4.50 % 34 122 8.05 % 18.57 % 8 (9 ) 15yr Total 238,804 254,466 6.56 % 106.56 2.50 % 2.88 % 3 174 2.43 % 18.57 % 4,303 (5,007 ) 20yr 2.0 395,950 407,705 10.52 % 102.97 2.00 % 2.86 % 3 237 3.26 % 3.22 % 6,322 (8,905 ) 20yr Total 395,950 407,705 10.52 % 102.97 2.00 % 2.86 % 3 237 3.26 % 3.22 % 6,322 (8,905 ) 30yr 2.5 1,231,466 1,287,446 33.21 % 104.55 2.50 % 3.31 % 4 354 4.52 % 4.19 % 25,433 (34,380 ) 30yr 3.0 846,209 919,714 23.72 % 108.69 3.00 % 3.48 % 6 353 6.67 % 7.14 % 21,029 (24,742 ) 30yr 3.5 607,218 668,872 17.25 % 110.15 3.50 % 4.00 % 15 339 19.91 % 19.18 % 10,390 (14,645 ) 30yr 4.0 176,155 198,298 5.11 % 112.57 4.00 % 4.51 % 30 322 15.26 % 19.26 % 3,839 (4,375 ) 30yr 4.5 90,796 102,649 2.65 % 113.05 4.50 % 5.00 % 21 335 30.97 % 29.10 % 1,142 (1,622 ) 30yr Total 2,951,844 3,176,979 81.94 % 107.63 3.00 % 3.62 % 9 348 9.76 % 10.92 % 61,833 (79,764 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,586,598 3,839,150 99.02 % 107.04 2.86 % 3.49 % 8 324 8.55 % 10.20 % 72,458 (93,676 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 238,355 33,354 0.86 % 13.99 3.98 % 4.57 % 80 265 35.64 % 40.44 % (3,881 ) 3,642 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 69,363 4,644 0.12 % 6.69 3.74 % 4.40 % 42 312 27.54 % n/a (214 ) (264 ) Total Structured RMBS 307,718 37,998 0.98 % 12.35 3.93 % 4.53 % 71 276 33.81 % 40.44 % (4,095 ) 3,378 Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,894,316 $ 3,877,148 100.00 % 2.94 % 3.57 % 13 320 10.55 % 12.71 % $ 68,363 $ (90,298 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000 ) Dec-2021 $ (250 ) $ 250 Swaps (855,000 ) Apr-2026 (22,245 ) 22,245 5-Year Treasury Future (69,000 ) Mar-2021(2) (2,200 ) 2,226 TBA (828,000 ) Feb-2021 (11,826 ) 17,986 Swaptions (725,350 ) Feb-2022 (5,564 ) 8,405 Yield Curve Spread Floor (150,000 ) Feb-2023 n/a n/a Hedge Total $ (1,226,650 ) $ (42,085 ) $ 51,112 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 26,278 $ (39,186 )

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.97 at February 28, 2021. The market value of the short position was $85.5 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of February 28, 2021 As of February 28, 2021 Fannie Mae $ 3,074,228 79.3% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 541,319 14.0% Freddie Mac 802,920 20.7% Whole Pool Assets 3,335,829 86.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,877,148 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,877,148 100.0%

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of February 28, 2021 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. $ 383,034 10.3% 0.19% 93 8/5/2021 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 382,688 10.2% 0.24% 28 7/21/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 337,701 9.0% 0.22% 48 4/26/2021 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 335,569 8.9% 0.20% 36 4/23/2021 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 256,287 6.8% 0.18% 31 4/26/2021 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 227,580 6.1% 0.18% 74 5/24/2021 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 223,019 5.9% 0.18% 59 5/13/2021 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 213,195 5.7% 0.18% 73 5/12/2021 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 209,661 5.6% 0.18% 58 5/13/2021 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 209,572 5.6% 0.20% 90 8/19/2021 Barclays Capital Inc 156,183 4.2% 0.18% 12 3/12/2021 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 146,184 3.9% 0.19% 11 3/11/2021 ING Financial Markets LLC 123,519 3.3% 0.21% 45 4/14/2021 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 100,971 2.7% 0.19% 13 3/16/2021 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 89,213 2.4% 0.18% 12 3/12/2021 South Street Securities, LLC 79,132 2.1% 0.26% 63 5/13/2021 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 75,447 2.0% 0.18% 78 5/17/2021 Bank of Montreal 65,733 1.8% 0.18% 11 3/11/2021 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 50,423 1.3% 0.23% 11 3/11/2021 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 50,386 1.3% 0.21% 5 3/5/2021 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 34,319 0.9% 0.20% 55 4/26/2021 Total Borrowings $ 3,749,816 100.0% 0.20% 49 8/19/2021

