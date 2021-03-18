Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC (collectively, “Cultivate”), a vertically integrated Massachusetts operator, for upfront consideration equal to US$90 million plus an earnout of up to US$68 million (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“At the precipice of a transformational moment in U.S. cannabis, now is the time to further our leadership in the country's largest and most important markets. Through this acquisition, Cresco Labs will immediately vault to a top 3 share position in Massachusetts, the third $1B+ cannabis market where we’ve achieved this status,” said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs.