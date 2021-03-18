Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC (collectively, “Cultivate”), a vertically integrated Massachusetts operator, for upfront consideration equal to US$90 million plus an earnout of up to US$68 million (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“At the precipice of a transformational moment in U.S. cannabis, now is the time to further our leadership in the country's largest and most important markets. Through this acquisition, Cresco Labs will immediately vault to a top 3 share position in Massachusetts, the third $1B+ cannabis market where we’ve achieved this status,” said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs.
“We continue to demonstrate our ability to execute operationally and make accretive investments to accelerate growth. Cultivate has been a trailblazer and an operational standout since the early days of the Massachusetts market. Like us, the Cultivate team is focused on growing premium flower, offering a full suite of branded products, delivering the best customer experience at retail, and elevating the cannabis industry to a new level of professionalism and social responsibility.” Mr. Bachtell continued, “This will also mark the fourth state in which we operate the maximum number of retail stores. Once again, we look forward to executing our playbook and demonstrating the growth and leverage that can be achieved by going deeper in strategic states. At a period of industry inflection, we are cementing our leadership in a deliberate manner as the most important company in cannabis.”
Cultivate Highlights:
- Approximately 42,000 sq. ft. of flowering canopy.
- Planned indoor expansion of approximately 20,000 sq. ft. of additional flowering canopy.
- Premium flower and edibles offerings in addition to concentrates and medicinals across well known, owned brands.
- Two operational dispensaries in Leicester and Framingham.
- Third dispensary in Worcester, estimated to be opened in Q2 2021.
Massachusetts Market Highlights:
