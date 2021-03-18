 

Uponor Board organisation and roles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 15:35  |  26   |   |   

Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     18 March 2021     16:35 EET

Uponor Board organisation and roles

Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today elected Annika Paasikivi as Chair of the Board. In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors elected Markus Lengauer as Deputy Chair of the Board.

The Board resolved to establish an Audit Committee and a Personnel and Remuneration Committee. The committee charters are described on Uponor’s investor website at https://investors.uponor.com/governance/corporate-governance/board-com ....

With regards to the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, Uponor does not comply with recommendation 15 of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020, which recommends that a Board Committee should consist of three members. Uponor considers that sufficient expertise for the Personnel and Remuneration Committee is secured with two members. The Committee acts as a preparatory and assisting body for the Board of Directors, and all essential matters relating to remuneration shall be dealt by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Committee may also obtain views from outside of the Committee.

Composition of the Committees is the following:

Audit Committee:
Pia Aaltonen-Forsell (chair)
Markus Lengauer
Michael G. Marchi

Personnel and Remuneration Committee:
Annika Paasikivi (chair)
Casimir Lindholm


 

Further information:

Uponor Corporation

Reetta Härkki
General Counsel
Tel. +358 20 129 2835

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com


 

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uponor Board organisation and roles Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     18 March 2021     16:35 EET Uponor Board organisation and roles Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today elected Annika Paasikivi as Chair of the Board. In its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:10 Uhr
Resolutions by Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting
17.03.21
Uponor revises its guidance for 2021
25.02.21
Uponor Corporation’s Annual Report 2020 published
17.02.21
Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Jyri Luomakoski