Uponor Board organisation and roles

Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held earlier today elected Annika Paasikivi as Chair of the Board. In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors elected Markus Lengauer as Deputy Chair of the Board.

The Board resolved to establish an Audit Committee and a Personnel and Remuneration Committee. The committee charters are described on Uponor’s investor website at https://investors.uponor.com/governance/corporate-governance/board-com ....

With regards to the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, Uponor does not comply with recommendation 15 of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020, which recommends that a Board Committee should consist of three members. Uponor considers that sufficient expertise for the Personnel and Remuneration Committee is secured with two members. The Committee acts as a preparatory and assisting body for the Board of Directors, and all essential matters relating to remuneration shall be dealt by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Committee may also obtain views from outside of the Committee.

Composition of the Committees is the following:

Audit Committee:

Pia Aaltonen-Forsell (chair)

Markus Lengauer

Michael G. Marchi





Personnel and Remuneration Committee:

Annika Paasikivi (chair)

Casimir Lindholm





