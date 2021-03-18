 

Befimmo SA Transparency declaration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 17:41  |  32   |   |   

Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations in listed companies, Befimmo publishes the following information:

The Company's articles of association introduced a statutory declaration threshold of 3% for the application of the legal rules relating to notification of significant participations. Befimmo has established a transparency declaration, having crossed the threshold of 5% upwards on 12 March 2021, within the framework of its liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux. The situation before and after the transaction is resumed in the press release.

Click here to view the press release:


Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Befimmo SA Transparency declaration Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations in listed companies, Befimmo publishes the following information:The Company's articles of association introduced a statutory declaration threshold of 3% for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
08.03.21
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
03.03.21
Befimmo SA: Transparency declaration
01.03.21
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
25.02.21
Befimmo SA: Transparency declaration
22.02.21
Befimmo SA: Befimmo continues to grow
22.02.21
Befimmo SA: Update regarding the liquidity contract
18.02.21
Befimmo SA: Annual Results 2020
17.02.21
Befimmo SA: Befimmo expands its portfolio in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
1
Kurspflege - was ist das ?