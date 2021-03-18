Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces its full-year 2020 results, as approved by the Board of Directors on March 17, 2021.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, said: “2020 was an unprecedented year due to Covid-19 and the economic context, but BALYO is emerging stronger from the crisis because of the collective work and commitment of its teams. In practical terms, the impact of the commercial and operational strategy we implemented during the year was positive and very encouraging. We stepped up our digital marketing strategy, raising the profile of our technology platform with a growing number of industrial and logistics companies across all geographies, and particularly in Asia and the United States. Our main industrial partner renewed its order commitments and we signed numerous contracts with integrators, giving BALYO greater visibility across all of its business. Our commercial momentum should also receive a boost as we ramp up our direct sales capabilities. As a result, we are confident that our profitability will continue to improve significantly in 2021, and that we will achieve robust growth. Our range of robotic solutions for warehouses, which can be deployed rapidly and generate strong ROI, combined with our enhanced operational and marketing strategy, means that we are ideally placed for 2021.”