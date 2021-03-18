 

Liz Schimel Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies’ Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 19:21  |  70   |   |   

  • A Veteran digital and media expert, Schimel was most recently Head of Business at Apple News+. Prior to joining Apple in mid-2018, she served as President of Condé Nast International from 2013-17 and was Entrepreneur in Residence at Comcast Ventures in 2018.
  • GameOn completed an oversubscribed $5,800,000 private placement last week.
  • GameOn announced significant additions to its Board, Advisory and team: J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Mike Vorhaus (DraftKings, Roblox), Sean Hurley (DraftKings) and Santiago Jaramillo (FIFA at EA Sports, NBA Top Shot at Dapper Labs).
  • GameOn has reserved GET as their trading symbol at CSE and public listing scheduled for March/April 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn” or “Company”), the leader in providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks and partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, today is pleased to announce the addition of Liz Schimel to its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors includes GameOn Entertainment Technologies CEO Matt Bailey, J Moses (Chairman) and Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

A digital and media veteran, Schimel was most recently head of business at Apple News+. Prior to joining Apple in mid-2018, she served as president of Condé Nast International from 2013-17 and was entrepreneur in residence at Comcast Ventures in 2018.

“With decades of experience in digital media around the globe, I’ve seen how the industry continues to evolve not only in how news and entertainment is distributed to consumers, but also how consumers then in turn interact and engage with it,” Schimel said. “GameOn is at the forefront of the new wave of interactive viewing experiences whether consumers are engaging on their TV sets or through a second screen.”

Previously, Schimel was Chief Digital Officer at Meredith Corporation from 2010-13 and has held VP roles at Nokia and AT&T. She was Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Comcast from 2005-08.

“Being able to source the knowledge, expertise and experience from a respected digital and media veteran like Liz Schimel is invaluable as we expand our offerings not only with strategic partners and broadcasters, but also consumers,” GameOn Entertainment Technologies’ CEO Matt Bailey said. “We couldn’t be more happy to have Liz be part of our team on this journey.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liz Schimel Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies’ Board of Directors A Veteran digital and media expert, Schimel was most recently Head of Business at Apple News+. Prior to joining Apple in mid-2018, she served as President of Condé Nast International from 2013-17 and was Entrepreneur in Residence at Comcast Ventures …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
16.03.21
Victory Square Technologies Completes $6,000,000 Sale Of VPN Platform To Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies
11.03.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of GameOn’s Oversubscribed Financing for Gross Proceeds of $5.8 Million
25.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Announces GameOn Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
23.02.21
Former Soccer Star Tim Cahill Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies as Strategic Advisor
23.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces Upsizing of Its Previously Announced Private Placement for Up to an Aggregate of $3 Million Due to Strong Investor Demand
22.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces C$1.5 Million Non - Brokered Private Placement
19.02.21
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Applauds Advancing Legislation to Legalize Single-Event Sport Wagering in Canada

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
128
VSQTF (MKap $40 M) Attraktiver Covid 19 Play
08.10.20
227
Hat Fantasie auf höhere Kurse.
26.08.20
9
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Gets FDA Permission to Manufacture and Market Safetest