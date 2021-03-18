Liz Schimel Joins Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies’ Board of Directors

A Veteran digital and media expert, Schimel was most recently Head of Business at Apple News+. Prior to joining Apple in mid-2018, she served as President of Condé Nast International from 2013-17 and was Entrepreneur in Residence at Comcast Ventures in 2018.



GameOn completed an oversubscribed $5,800,000 private placement last week.

GameOn announced significant additions to its Board, Advisory and team: J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Mike Vorhaus (DraftKings, Roblox), Sean Hurley (DraftKings) and Santiago Jaramillo (FIFA at EA Sports, NBA Top Shot at Dapper Labs).

GameOn has reserved GET as their trading symbol at CSE and public listing scheduled for March/April 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn” or “Company”), the leader in providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks and partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, today is pleased to announce the addition of Liz Schimel to its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors includes GameOn Entertainment Technologies CEO Matt Bailey, J Moses (Chairman) and Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

A digital and media veteran, Schimel was most recently head of business at Apple News+. Prior to joining Apple in mid-2018, she served as president of Condé Nast International from 2013-17 and was entrepreneur in residence at Comcast Ventures in 2018.

“With decades of experience in digital media around the globe, I’ve seen how the industry continues to evolve not only in how news and entertainment is distributed to consumers, but also how consumers then in turn interact and engage with it,” Schimel said. “GameOn is at the forefront of the new wave of interactive viewing experiences whether consumers are engaging on their TV sets or through a second screen.”

Previously, Schimel was Chief Digital Officer at Meredith Corporation from 2010-13 and has held VP roles at Nokia and AT&T. She was Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Comcast from 2005-08.

“Being able to source the knowledge, expertise and experience from a respected digital and media veteran like Liz Schimel is invaluable as we expand our offerings not only with strategic partners and broadcasters, but also consumers,” GameOn Entertainment Technologies’ CEO Matt Bailey said. “We couldn’t be more happy to have Liz be part of our team on this journey.”