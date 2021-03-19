 

Nerdy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Nerdy (NYSE: PACE) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020. Please visit the Nerdy investor relations website https://www.nerdy.com/investors to view the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2020 shareholder letter.

About Nerdy

Nerdy is a leading curated direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning. Nerdy’s mission is to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.



