 

Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
19 March 2021 at 5.05 p.m.

Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, supported by a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors, divested 3,236 own shares held by the company for payment of share-based remuneration to the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Following the divestment the company holds 179,026 own shares.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 830 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


