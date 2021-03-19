Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, supported by a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors, divested 3,236 own shares held by the company for payment of share-based remuneration to the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Following the divestment the company holds 179,026 own shares.

