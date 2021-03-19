 

A-Mark Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Retailer JM Bullion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 21:15  |   |   |   

JM Bullion’s CEO and Co-Founder Michael Wittmeyer and Former JMB Chairman Kendall Saville, along with Technology Executive Monique Sanchez, Join A-Mark’s Board of Directors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, has closed its previously announced acquisition of the 79.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of JM Bullion, Inc. (JMB), a leading e-commerce retailer of precious metals, not previously owned by A-Mark.

“Today is a significant day for A-Mark’s and JMB’s employees, customers, partners, and shareholders, as we complete the acquisition of JMB and create the industry’s preeminent fully integrated precious metals platform,” said A-Mark CEO Greg Roberts. “As the anchor to our multifaceted direct-to-retail strategy, JMB enables us to more effectively capitalize on the growing demand for precious metals through online and e-commerce channels.”

JMB Transaction Terms
As previously announced, for purposes of the acquisition, the JMB business was valued at $174.0 million, implying a value of approximately $138.3 million for the 79.5% of JMB that A-Mark did not previously own. The adjusted preliminary purchase price was $136.8 million, consisting of $106.5 million in cash and $30.3 million in common stock of the Company. In accordance with the definitive agreement, the cash portion of the purchase price was reduced by 20.53% of the amount of a cash redemption made by JMB to its stockholders (excluding A-Mark) immediately prior to the closing. Taking into account this reduction, along with certain other adjustments specified in the definitive agreement, the total amount paid at closing consisted of $82.3 million of cash and $30.3 million of A-Mark common stock, valued as of the signing of the definitive agreement. A-Mark financed the cash portion of the purchase price with cash on hand and from net proceeds from the Company’s public offering of common stock, which closed on March 8, 2021.

Transaction Advisors
D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as financial advisor to A-Mark and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP acted as legal advisor to A-Mark. Duane Morris LLP acted as legal advisor to JMB.

A-Mark Board of Director Appointments
In connection with the acquisition, JMB CEO and Co-Founder Michael Wittmeyer and Chairman Kendall Saville joined A-Mark’s board of directors. Mr. Wittmeyer also assumed the role of Executive VP of A-Mark’s Direct Sales segment, which includes A-Mark’s existing Goldline business.

Seite 1 von 3
A-Mark Precious Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A-Mark Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Retailer JM Bullion JM Bullion’s CEO and Co-Founder Michael Wittmeyer and Former JMB Chairman Kendall Saville, along with Technology Executive Monique Sanchez, Join A-Mark’s Board of DirectorsEL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A-Mark Precious …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by BERENBERG
African Gold Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares ...
Cameco Reports Document Filings
Victory Square Technologies CEO Issues Future Forecast Letter to Shareholders
Galapagos increases share capital through subscription right exercises
Teck Donates $10 million to Support the New St. Paul’s Hospital
NeuroRx Announces Dosing of First Patient with ZYESAMI in P2/3 Clinical Study for the Treatment of ...
Archimedes Tech Spac Partners Co. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in ...
CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of $20.9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Rapid Dose Therapeutics Closes Purchase and Amalgamation of Consolidated Craft Brands
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
A-Mark Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Retailer JM Bullion
10.03.21
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering
04.03.21
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
25.02.21
A-Mark Precious Metals Provides Financial Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021
24.02.21
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Offering of 2.8 Million Primary and Secondary Shares of Common Stock