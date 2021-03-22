 

DMG Blockchain Solutions Purchases 2,915 ASIC Miners for Immediate Use

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 13:45  |  79   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTCQB US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, today announces the purchase and immediate operation of 2,915 bitcoin ASIC miners, which is an additional approximate 200 PH/s, with a possibility of 2,500 more ASIC miners from the same supplier (totalling an additional 170 PH/s).

As previously announced, DMG is in the process of retrofitting the first 30 MW of infrastructure to immersion cooling (which can produce approximately 1.0 EH/s of Bitcoin mining), to be completed in the first half of 2021 with another 30 MW to follow in the second half-year (totaling 2.0 EH/s).

DMG is currently in negotiations with other leading Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturers for further purchase orders in accordance with its retrofitting efforts, which would allow additional purchases through the rest of 2021 to meet the Company’s hashrate targets.

“DMG’s goal is to provide thought leadership to the cryptocurrency industry, which is why we are focussed on strategies around vertical integration, governance, compliance, and efficiency; hence, our focus on physical technologies such as immersion cooling, along with software technologies found in our Blockseer platforms,” said DMG’s COO, Sheldon Bennett. “DMG has leveraged its long-time industry contacts to find supply in a hot market when, along with the 2,915 miners we have secured, we have a right of first refusal on an additional 2,500 miners from the same supplier.”

As DMG secures further orders to fully occupy its 85MW flagship facility, the Company will explore the idea of multiple other Bitcoin mining sites to allow for additional hashrate growth in 2022 over and above the previously announced 2021 target of 2.0 EH/s.

Beyond the growth of DMG’s cryptocurrency mining footprint, the Company is also continuing to grow its software stack (including clean block mining on the Blockseer Pool), automated management of its mining assets with Blockseer Mine Manager, and tool sets for AML and KYC in Walletscore. Further, the Company seeks to expand into cryptocurrency transactions and integration with traditional financial institutions and crypto-focused exchanges.

Seite 1 von 3
DMG Blockchain Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DMG Blockchain Solutions Purchases 2,915 ASIC Miners for Immediate Use VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTCQB US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
15.03.21
DMG Blockchain Retains U.S.-Based CORE IR for Investor Relations Services and Announces DMG’s Participation in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference as a Panelist
09.03.21
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
06.03.21
DMG Announces Closing of Cdn$70 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
02.03.21
DMG is Selected by Ecopwrs LLC for Developing and Managing its Bitcoin mining operations in the USA

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
2.504
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. - Ein diversifizierter Player in einem spannenden Markt
14:02 Uhr
100
DMG Blockchain Solutions: Fallen Angel vor Neubewertung, Kursexplosion erwartet!
13.01.21
18
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.