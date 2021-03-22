Siguldas CMAS JSC Audited Annual Report for 2020

The Company’s net turnover in 2020 was 1.2 million euros, which is by 48 thousand euros or 4.1% bigger than in 2019.

The proportion of the revenue from the Company’s basic economic activities, if compared to year 2019, had not changed substantially − the revenue from the sales of the bull semen comprised 56.7% of the net turnover, whereas the milk laboratory services and processing of supervisory data services, taken together, accounted for 34.5% of the net turnover.

2020 ended with a profit of 104 thousand euros. Compared to 2019, profit before taxes for the reporting year has increased by 56 thousand euros, mainly due to the increase in net turnover.