No Keyword
22.03.2021

Premstaetten - Repurchase of Convertible Bonds (USD 350,000,000 0.875%
Convertible Bond 2017 - 2022, EUR 600,000,000 Zero-Coupon Convertible Bond 2018
- 2025) as well as EUR 760,000,000 2.125% Convertible Bond 2020-2027) by ams AG,
Premstaetten, Austria


ams AG, with its corporate seat at Tobelbader
Strasse 30, 8141 Premstaetten, Austria ("ams"
or "Company"), has issued on 28 September 2017
a 0.875% convertible bond in the amount of USD
350,000,000 with a five-year maturity (until
28 September 2022) and a denomination of USD
200,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A19PVM4) ("2017-
USD-Convertible Bond"). Between 12 March and
30 December 2019, the Company has already
repurchased and cancelled USD-Convertible
Bonds in the amount of USD 29,600,000.
Currently still outstanding are therefore
2017-USD-Convertible Bonds in the amount of
USD 320,400,000.
On 5 March 2018, ams has issued a zero-coupon
convertible bond in the amount of EUR
600,000,000 with a seven-year maturity (until
5 March 2025) and a denomination of EUR
200,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A19W2L5) ("2018-
EUR-Convertible Bond"). Between 12 March and
30 December 2019, the Company has already
repurchased and cancelled EUR-Convertible
Bonds in the amount of EUR 75,600,000.
Currently still outstanding are therefore
2018-EUR-Convertible Bonds in the amount of
EUR 524,400,000.
On 3 November 2020, ams has issued a third
convertible bond, this time a 2.125%
Basis and Scope of the Repurchase convertible bond in the amount of EUR
760,000,000 with a seven-year maturity (until
3 November 2027) and a denomination of EUR
100,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A283WZ3) ("2020-
EUR-Convertible Bond" and together with the
2017-USD-Convertible Bond and the 2018-EUR-
Convertible Bond, "Convertible Bonds").
The ams-bearer shares, which are listed on the
SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4) ("ams-
Bearer Shares"), necessary in case of a
conversion of the USD-Convertible Bond will be
at the sole discretion of the Company either
created from authorized or conditional capital
of the Company or delivered from already
existing ams-Bearer Shares. The Convertible
Bonds are particularly admitted to trading on
the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange.
Diskussion: ams AG (Austria Microsystems)
