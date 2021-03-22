--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No Keyword22.03.2021Premstaetten - Repurchase of Convertible Bonds (USD 350,000,000 0.875%Convertible Bond 2017 - 2022, EUR 600,000,000 Zero-Coupon Convertible Bond 2018- 2025) as well as EUR 760,000,000 2.125% Convertible Bond 2020-2027) by ams AG,Premstaetten, Austriaams AG, with its corporate seat at TobelbaderStrasse 30, 8141 Premstaetten, Austria ("ams"or "Company"), has issued on 28 September 2017a 0.875% convertible bond in the amount of USD350,000,000 with a five-year maturity (until28 September 2022) and a denomination of USD200,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A19PVM4) ("2017-USD-Convertible Bond"). Between 12 March and30 December 2019, the Company has alreadyrepurchased and cancelled USD-ConvertibleBonds in the amount of USD 29,600,000.Currently still outstanding are therefore2017-USD-Convertible Bonds in the amount ofUSD 320,400,000.On 5 March 2018, ams has issued a zero-couponconvertible bond in the amount of EUR600,000,000 with a seven-year maturity (until5 March 2025) and a denomination of EUR200,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A19W2L5) ("2018-EUR-Convertible Bond"). Between 12 March and30 December 2019, the Company has alreadyrepurchased and cancelled EUR-ConvertibleBonds in the amount of EUR 75,600,000.Currently still outstanding are therefore2018-EUR-Convertible Bonds in the amount ofEUR 524,400,000.On 3 November 2020, ams has issued a thirdconvertible bond, this time a 2.125%Basis and Scope of the Repurchase convertible bond in the amount of EUR760,000,000 with a seven-year maturity (until3 November 2027) and a denomination of EUR100,000 per bond (ISIN: DE000A283WZ3) ("2020-EUR-Convertible Bond" and together with the2017-USD-Convertible Bond and the 2018-EUR-Convertible Bond, "Convertible Bonds").The ams-bearer shares, which are listed on theSIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4) ("ams-Bearer Shares"), necessary in case of aconversion of the USD-Convertible Bond will beat the sole discretion of the Company eithercreated from authorized or conditional capitalof the Company or delivered from alreadyexisting ams-Bearer Shares. The ConvertibleBonds are particularly admitted to trading onthe Open Market of the Frankfurt StockExchange.