 

SeaSpine Announces Agreement to Acquire 7D Surgical

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 21:05  |  50   |   |   

  • Market-Leading Radiation-Free Navigational System Expected to Accelerate Near-Term Revenue Growth
  • Positions SeaSpine to Address Full Patient Continuum of Care and Expand Presence Beyond Operating Room

  • Hosting Investor Webcast at 5:45 a.m. PT / 8:45 a.m. ET on March 23

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 7D Surgical, Inc., a privately-held, Toronto-based company, in a cash and stock deal valued at $110 million, subject to customary adjustments. In February 2020, SeaSpine announced that it had entered into a strategic alliance agreement to distribute 7D Surgical’s flagship navigational system founded on its machine-vision, image-guided surgery platform.

7D Surgical, a pioneer in the image-guided surgery market, has developed and commercialized advanced machine-vision-based registration algorithms to improve surgical workflow and patient care, currently with applications in spine and cranial surgeries. Its flagship system, founded on its machine-vision, image-guided surgery platform, reduces radiation exposure by eliminating intra-operative CT (computed tomography) and fluoroscopy for purposes of registration, both of which commonly are used for patient registration with traditional navigational systems. Notably, the 7D system is able to complete the entire patient registration process in less than 30 seconds, compared to 30 minutes typical with traditional systems.

Keith C. Valentine, SeaSpine President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “This combination of our innovative cultures will allow us to expand and stretch our clinical value by fully encompassing the patient experience from the onset of surgical planning through the end of treatment and recovery. We believe that participation in the patient’s complete continuum of care, coupled with an industry leading safety profile for the surgeon, the surgical support team, and the patient, will accelerate our market-share taking strategy. As we know, surgeons can reach their occupational limit of radiation in as little as 10 years. We believe the 7D platform, combined with our now-comprehensive spinal implant and orthobiologics portfolios, will lead the way in advancing spine surgery, while making everyone safer in the surgical environment.”  

Seite 1 von 5


SeaSpine Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaSpine Announces Agreement to Acquire 7D Surgical Market-Leading Radiation-Free Navigational System Expected to Accelerate Near-Term Revenue Growth Positions SeaSpine to Address Full Patient Continuum of Care and Expand Presence Beyond Operating Room Hosting Investor Webcast at 5:45 a.m. PT / 8:45 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000 Index
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
SeaSpine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
01.03.21
SeaSpine Announces Full Commercial Launch of the Reef TO (TLIF Oblique) Interbody System
22.02.21
SeaSpine to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021
22.02.21
SeaSpine Announces Limited Commercial Launch of WaveForm TA (TLIF Articulating) 3D-Printed Interbody System