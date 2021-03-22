Green Plains to Participate in the 4th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit

OMAHA, Neb., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that it will participate in virtual investor meetings at the 4th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Utilities, Midstream & Alternative Energy Summit on Thursday, March 25, 2021.



The materials used at this conference will be posted to the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.