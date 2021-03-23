Elanders nominated for prestigious Swedish logistics award

Today, Elanders was nominated for PostNord Logistics Award *, an award where Sony Ericsson, Volvo Cars, and H&M are among the previous winners. To be recognized a year when the theme is “A dynamic supply chain – decisive when the world and customer needs change rapidly” is something that the President and CEO, Magnus Nilsson, truly appreciates:

“We run a long-term effort to create better and more sustainable logistics solutions that also contribute to increased business benefits for our customers. This nomination is clear proof that we are on the right track.”