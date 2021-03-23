SAN ANTONIO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold the virtual event Predicting Your Customer Needs with Modern Data on April 6th at 10:00 am CT as part of the company’s Solve Strategy Series.



As new technologies transform customer expectations, leading organizations are thriving by adapting their business models and modernizing their data.



Jeremiah Owyang, a disruptive tech and corporate innovation expert and Founder of Kaleido Insights & Catalyst Companies, will deliver the keynote on how modernizing your data is a key step to adopting new technology and leveraging the key technology trends impacting customer behavior.