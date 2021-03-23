 

FireEye Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence by Leading Independent Research Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 17:05  |  43   |   |   

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it was named a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. report: “The Forrester WaveTM: External Threat Intelligence Services Q1, 2021.”

The Forrester report finds that “FireEye-Mandiant’s strength in threat intelligence is in large part due to the reputation and visibility provided via the company’s robust incident response consultancy, security controls business, and managed security services. The visibility gained from those supporting services is ahead of the pack.”

“When it comes to intelligence there is no substitute for quality,” said Sandra Joyce, Executive Vice President and head of Mandiant Threat Intelligence. “Organizations need every advantage available to protect their people, critical systems, and data from constantly evolving criminal and state actors. This starts with understanding adversaries and threats targeting their infrastructure and designing a security program to match their capabilities. Every day we are on the front lines, hunting adversaries to deliver the intelligence and insights organizations need to better defend themselves.”

The report notes, “Customer references expressed high satisfaction with the new Mandiant Advantage portal. Their vulnerability intelligence subscription sets the bar for the category. The vendor also maintains one of the few cyber/physical threat intelligence capabilities. Security buyers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with operational technology environments and state-nexus threat concerns should strongly consider FireEye for their external threat intelligence service.”

The full report “The Forrester Wave External Threat Intelligence Services Q1, 2021” is available for download: https://www.fireeye.com/mandiant/threat-intelligence/forrester-wave-ex ...

The Mandiant Advantage Saas platform allows security practitioners to explore actors, malware and vulnerabilities that matter to their business. Get free access here: https://www.fireeye.com/mandiant/advantage.html

Mandiant Threat Intelligence: Setting the Bar – Blog: https://www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2021/03/mandiant-th ...

About Mandiant

Mandiant Solutions, a part of FireEye, brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

FireEye Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FireEye Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence by Leading Independent Research Firm FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it was named a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. report: “The Forrester WaveTM: External Threat Intelligence Services Q1, 2021.” The Forrester report …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Mandiant Introduces New Services to Counter Dynamic Insider Threats
10.03.21
FireEye Schedules Monthly Threat Briefings for Investors and Financial Analysts
23.02.21
FireEye to Host Threat Briefing and Mandiant Advantage Threat Intelligence Demonstration for Investors and Financial Analysts

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
32
FireEye - Cybersecurity