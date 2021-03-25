Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release, 25 March at 9:55 am EET



Sievi Capital Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Preato Capital AB’s holding in Sievi Capital has crossed the threshold of 20 %



Sievi Capital Plc has received on 24 March 2021 the following notification from Simon Hallqvist, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act, according to which Preato Capital AB’s total holding of shares in Sievi Capital Plc has crossed the threshold of twenty percent (20 %) on 24 March 2021. Preato Capital AB is controlled by Simon Hallqvist through Hallqvist AB.