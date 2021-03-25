 

Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Operating Cash Flow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 12:30  |  63   |   |   

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All financial information presented in this release is in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Management Commentary

“2020 was a remarkable year for Cresco Labs. We dedicated our resources to the most strategic markets, grew our leadership as the number one wholesaler of branded cannabis products, executed high efficiency retail, and generated substantial operating leverage as we scaled. We laid out our objectives at the beginning of the year and we executed on what we set out to accomplish, resulting in the largest year-over-year revenue growth among tier one MSOs,” said Charles Bachtell, Co-founder and CEO of Cresco Labs. “In 2021, cultivation expansions are underway and we are executing accretive M&A as we repeat our playbook in more states. Our best-in-class execution was on display in 2020 and it's what you can expect from Cresco Labs for years to come.”

Financial Highlights

Full Year 2020 Operating Results

  • Revenue was $476.3 million, an increase of $347.7 million or a 271% increase over full year 2019 revenue. Growth was driven by cultivation expansion in Illinois and Pennsylvania as well as strong sequential same-store growth.
  • Operational Gross Profit1 as a Percentage of Revenue was 51.5% as compared to 48.2% for full year 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $116.0 million, an increase of $108.0 million over full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $162.3 million, an increase of $9.0 million or a 6% increase over the third quarter of 2020. Second half 2020 revenue grew 96% over first half of 2020 revenue.
  • Operational Gross Profit1 as a Percentage of Revenue was 55% for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 53% for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $50.0 million, an increase of 8% over the third quarter of 2020.
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $17.8 million provided in the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

  • As of December 31, 2020, current assets were $361.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $136.3 million. The Company had working capital of $167.1 million and total debt, net of issuance costs of $184.5 million.
  • Total shares on a fully converted basis were 384,801,220 as of December 31, 2020.

Summary of Cresco Labs' 2020 Social Equity and Education Development Program

Please click here to view our 2020 annual SEED Report.

Capital Markets and Financing

  • On December 14, 2020, the Company closed an agreement with lenders to extend maturity of senior secured term loan to 2023 and increased the facility to $200 million.
  • Subsequent to year end, on January 14, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE: BWEL.U) (OTCQX:BMWLF), a vertically integrated operator in Florida.
  • On January 14, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of a best efforts overnight marketed offering (the “Offering”) of Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company. On January 15, 2021, the Company closed the Offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $125.0 million.
  • On February 16, 2021, the Company closed its acquisition of four Ohio dispensaries previously operated by Verdant Creations, LLC and its affiliates.
  • Lastly, on March 18, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in Cultivate Licensing LLC and BL Real Estate LLC, a vertically integrated Massachusetts operator.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 8:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Central Time). The conference call may be accessed via webcast or by dialing 1-855-979-6654 (US), 1-833-294-2546 (CA), 0800-640-6441 (UK), or 44-20-3936-2999 (Int'l) and providing conference ID 885607. Archived access to the webcast will be available for one year on the Cresco Labs’ investor relations website.

Consolidated Financial Statements

The financial information reported in this press release is based on unaudited management prepared financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements on SEDAR by March 26, 2021. Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change. All financial information contained in this press release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. While the Company does not expect there to be any material changes between the information contained in this press release and the consolidated financial statements it files on SEDAR, to the extent that the financial information contained in this press release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company’s financial statements, the financial information contained in this press release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company’s filed financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws. Further, the reader should refer to the additional disclosures in the Company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, previously filed on SEDAR.

Cresco Labs references certain non-IFRS financial measures throughout this press release, which may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please see the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release for more detailed information.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Operational gross profit, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, net of impact of biological assets, are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has provided these non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believes that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the Company has included below reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside*, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘could,’ ‘would,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘projects,’ ‘predicts,’ ‘potential’ or ‘continue’ or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company’s forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 expected to be filed on March 26, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs’ shares, nor as to the Company’s financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company’s forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.

1See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for more information regarding the Company’s use of non-IFRS financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is presented net of impact of biological assets.

2Includes only revenue from the 19 cannabis stores open for the entire quarter.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Financial Information and Non-IFRS Reconciliations

(All amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

and

Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

Dec 31,
2020

 

Sep 30,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2019

 

Dec 31,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2019

($ in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Revenue

 

$

162,317

 

 

$

153,298

 

 

$

41,382

 

 

$

476,251

 

 

$

128,534

 

Cost of sales - production costs

 

(89,346

)

 

(74,148

)

 

(27,676

)

 

(270,529

)

 

(82,904

)

Gross profit before fair value adjustments

 

72,971

 

 

79,150

 

 

13,706

 

 

205,722

 

 

45,630

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized changes in fair value of inventory sold

 

(75,983

)

 

(72,560

)

 

(34,657

)

 

(214,901

)

 

(91,080

)

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

 

98,712

 

 

78,041

 

 

28,601

 

 

293,119

 

 

109,531

 

Gross profit

 

95,700

 

 

84,631

 

 

7,650

 

 

283,940

 

 

64,081

 

GP%

 

59.0

%

 

55.2

%

 

18.5

%

 

59.6

%

 

49.9

%

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

68,136

 

 

46,763

 

 

32,166

 

 

206,738

 

 

94,118

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,584

 

 

5,800

 

 

1,361

 

 

21,361

 

 

4,219

 

Total expenses

 

73,720

 

 

52,563

 

 

33,527

 

 

228,099

 

 

98,337

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

21,980

 

 

32,068

 

 

(25,877

)

 

55,841

 

 

(34,256

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(10,361

)

 

(11,319

)

 

(4,275

)

 

(39,493

)

 

(7,875

)

Other expense, net

 

(19,809

)

 

(2,983

)

 

(10,606

)

 

(8,009

)

 

(8,647

)

Loss from investment in associates

 

(927

)

 

(134

)

 

(170

)

 

(1,181

)

 

(63

)

Total other expense, net

 

(31,097

)

 

(14,436

)

 

(15,051

)

 

(48,683

)

 

(16,585

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(9,117

)

 

17,632

 

 

(40,928

)

 

7,158

 

 

(50,841

)

Income tax expense

 

(14,256

)

 

(12,690

)

 

(4,288

)

 

(43,720

)

 

(14,461

)

Net income (loss) 1

 

$

(23,373

)

 

$

4,942

 

 

$

(45,216

)

 

$

(36,562

)

 

$

(65,302

)

1 Net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

 

 

 

 

Cresco Labs Inc.

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

($ in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

136,339

 

 

$

49,102

 

Other current assets

 

225,415

 

 

110,236

 

Property and equipment, net

 

195,231

 

 

155,839

 

Intangible assets, net

 

195,518

 

 

94,206

 

Goodwill

 

451,861

 

 

137,719

 

Other non-current assets

 

128,760

 

 

69,452

 

Total assets

 

$

1,333,124

 

 

$

616,554

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

194,640

 

 

150,169

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

413,726

 

 

143,762

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

724,758

 

 

322,623

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

1,333,124

 

 

$

616,554

 

Cresco Labs Inc.

Unaudited Revenue and Gross Profit Metrics

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

and

Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

Dec 31,
2020

 

Sep 30,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2019

 

Dec 31,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2019

($ in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Revenue

 

$

162,317

 

 

$

153,298

 

 

$

41,382

 

 

$

476,251

 

 

$

128,534

 

Cost of sales – production costs1

 

(89,346

)

 

(74,148

)

 

(27,676

)

 

(270,529

)

 

(82,904

)

Realized changes in fair value of inventory sold

 

(75,983

)

 

(72,560

)

 

(34,657

)

 

(214,901

)

 

(91,080

)

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

 

98,712

 

 

78,041

 

 

28,601

 

 

293,119

 

 

109,531

 

Gross profit

 

$

95,700

 

 

$

84,631

 

 

$

7,650

 

 

$

283,940

 

 

$

64,081

 

Cultivation costs expensed under IAS 412

 

4,549

 

 

(3,934

)

 

2,807

 

 

10,616

 

 

8,837

 

Net impact of fair value of biological assets

 

(22,729

)

 

(5,481

)

 

6,056

 

 

(78,218

)

 

(18,451

)

Expansion, relaunch and rebranding costs3

 

9,669

 

 

2,693

 

 

3,380

 

 

20,859

 

 

6,259

 

COVID-19 related expenses

 

785

 

 

846

 

 

 

 

3,518

 

 

 

Adjustments for acquisition and other non-core costs

 

545

 

 

 

 

 

 

545

 

 

 

Fair value markup for acquired inventory

 

 

 

1,843

 

 

1,273

 

 

4,063

 

 

1,273

 

Operational gross profit (Non-IFRS)

 

$

88,519

 

 

$

80,598

 

 

$

21,166

 

 

$

245,323

 

 

$

61,999

 

Operational GP%

 

54.5

%

 

52.6

%

 

51.1

%

 

51.5

%

 

48.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Production (cultivation, manufacturing, and processing) costs related to products sold during the period.

2 Costs would be capitalized under IAS 2 and do not reflect cost of inventory sold in the period.

3 Costs related to non-recurring third-party product costs, start-up costs, discontinued inventory, and samples/discounts to expand footprint and relaunch in certain markets.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019

and

Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

Dec 31,
2020

 

Sep 30,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2019

 

Dec 31,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2019

($ in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Net income (loss)1

 

$

(23,373

)

 

$

4,942

 

 

$

(45,216

)

 

$

(36,562

)

 

$

(65,302

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,194

 

 

10,831

 

 

3,925

 

 

40,019

 

 

11,911

 

Interest expense, net

 

10,361

 

 

11,319

 

 

4,275

 

 

39,493

 

 

7,875

 

Income tax expense

 

14,256

 

 

12,690

 

 

4,288

 

 

43,720

 

 

14,461

 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) (Non-IFRS)

 

$

12,438

 

 

$

39,782

 

 

$

(32,728

)

 

$

86,670

 

 

$

(31,055

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expansion, relaunch and rebranding costs2

 

9,669

 

 

2,693

 

 

3,380

 

 

20,859

 

 

6,259

 

COVID-19 related expenses

 

1,040

 

 

956

 

 

 

 

4,644

 

 

 

Other expense, net

 

19,809

 

 

2,983

 

 

10,606

 

 

8,009

 

 

8,647

 

Loss from investment in associates

 

927

 

 

134

 

 

170

 

 

1,181

 

 

63

 

Fair value markup for acquired inventory

 

 

 

1,843

 

 

1,273

 

 

4,063

 

 

1,273

 

Cultivation costs expensed under IAS 413

 

4,549

 

 

(3,934

)

 

2,807

 

 

10,616

 

 

8,837

 

Adjustments for acquisition and other non-core costs

 

18,233

 

 

4,424

 

 

7,179

 

 

39,705

 

 

17,549

 

Management incentive compensation (share-based)

 

6,019

 

 

3,033

 

 

4,122

 

 

18,494

 

 

14,867

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)

 

$

72,684

 

 

$

51,914

 

 

$

(3,191

)

 

$

194,241

 

 

$

26,440

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net impact of fair value of biological assets

 

(22,729

)

 

(5,481

)

 

6,056

 

 

(78,218

)

 

(18,451

)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS), net of impact of biological assets

 

$

49,955

 

 

$

46,433

 

 

$

2,865

 

 

$

116,023

 

 

$

7,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Net income (loss) includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests.

2 Costs related to non-recurring third-party product costs, start-up costs, discontinued inventory, and samples/discounts to expand footprint and relaunch in certain markets.

3 Costs would be capitalized under IAS 2 and do not reflect cost of inventory sold in the period.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

and

Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

Dec 31,
2020

 

Sep 30,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2019

 

Dec 31,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2019

($ in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Net provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

21,379

 

 

$

17,770

 

 

$

(6,551

)

 

$

(10,831

)

 

$

(25,189

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(8,214

)

 

(12,147

)

 

(21,694

)

 

(44,113

)

 

(107,596

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

68,752

 

 

(18,869

)

 

645

 

 

142,674

 

 

48,909

 

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash

 

(760

)

 

(1,005

)

 

 

 

(1,108

)

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

$

81,157

 

 

$

(14,251

)

 

$

(27,600

)

 

$

86,622

 

 

$

(83,876

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

59,617

 

 

73,868

 

 

81,752

 

 

54,152

 

 

138,028

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

140,774

 

 

$

59,617

 

 

$

54,152

 

 

$

140,774

 

 

$

54,152

 

 

Cresco Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Randsburg Gold Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Operating Cash Flow Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BALYO Pursues Its Collaboration With XPO Logistics in a Series of Tests of Intelligent Reach Truck ...
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.03.21
4 Aktien, die dich zum Millionär machen könnten
18.03.21
Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate
15.03.21
3 Cannabis-Aktien, die 2021 steigen dürften
13.03.21
5 der besten Aktien, in die du jetzt 5.000 Euro investieren kannst
11.03.21
Cresco Labs Announces Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Bluma Wellness
10.03.21
2.000 Euro in der Tasche? Diese 2 Aktien starten gerade richtig durch
04.03.21
Cresco Labs to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25th, 2021
25.02.21
Cresco Labs Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:50 Uhr
60
Randsburg Gold Corp.