 

Addus HomeCare Names Brad Bickham President and Chief Operating Officer

25.03.2021, 13:00   

Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Brad Bickham, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors has named Dirk Allison as Chairman of the Board, in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer. Steven Geringer, the previous Chairman of the Board, will assume the role of Lead Director.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Mr. Allison stated, “I am very excited about Brad’s appointment to President and Chief Operating Officer. Brad joined Addus in January 2017 as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Since that time, Brad has shown tremendous leadership with our operations team and has been a major contributor to our continuing success. I know that Brad will continue to help lead our company forward as he takes on this additional responsibility.”

“As I take on the Chairman’s title, I appreciate the confidence in the Board’s decision and look forward to continuing to serve Addus. Since joining the Company, it has been extremely rewarding to work with committed leaders across our organization with a shared mission to provide safe, high-quality home care services that allow individuals to remain in the preferred home setting. Importantly, we have experienced impressive growth as we have continued to execute a strategy that benefits our clients, employees, shareholders, and other stakeholders.

“Our success to date would not have been possible without the support of our dedicated and talented senior executive team. Led by Brad and Brian Poff, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, I have an outstanding team of trusted advisors with a solid track record of generating strong results, providing a stable foundation for continued success. We are confident we have the right people in place to pursue our growth strategy, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead for Addus,” added Mr. Allison.

“I am very excited and honored by the opportunity to take on this important additional leadership role with Addus,” said Mr. Bickham. “It has been exciting to see the tremendous growth we have experienced over the past four years. Addus offers a strong value proposition, and I am confident that we are well-positioned to achieve further profitable growth both organically and from acquisitions. I am proud to be part of this very capable leadership team, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Dirk and the rest of the leadership team to build on the momentum we have created as a leading provider of comprehensive home care services.”

Mr. Allison added, “Addus has been fortunate to have the Board leadership of Steven Geringer as our Chairman over the past five years, and we will continue to benefit from his valuable experience, insight, and commitment to our growth strategy. I look forward to continuing to work with Steve in our new roles.”

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

