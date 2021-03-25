 

AXIS Insurance Welcomes Stacey Sutts as Lead Underwriter for U.S. Accident & Health

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Stacey Sutts as Lead Underwriter for U.S. Accident and Health, effective immediately. Ms. Sutts will have responsibilities to grow and support new partnerships and assess growth opportunities in additional areas of coverage. She will also lead the execution of U.S. specialty A&H underwriting strategy.

“We’re delighted to add Stacey Sutts to help advance our focused growth in U.S. specialty Accident and Health business,” said James Hamilton, Global Head of A&H for AXIS Insurance. “Stacey has a proven track record of building strong partnerships and will be an important contributor as we continue to expand our specialty A&H portfolio.”

Ms. Sutts brings more than 17 years of underwriting and actuarial experience, joining AXIS from Chubb where she was a Regional Vice President responsible for both A&H’s Underwriting and Actuarial support in Latin America. Prior, she worked at Prudential Financial in various actuarial and underwriting roles.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Wertpapier


