AXIS Insurance Welcomes Stacey Sutts as Lead Underwriter for U.S. Accident & Health

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Stacey Sutts as Lead Underwriter for U.S. Accident and Health, effective immediately. Ms. Sutts will have responsibilities to grow and support new partnerships and assess growth opportunities in additional areas of coverage. She will also lead the execution of U.S. specialty A&H underwriting strategy.

“We’re delighted to add Stacey Sutts to help advance our focused growth in U.S. specialty Accident and Health business,” said James Hamilton, Global Head of A&H for AXIS Insurance. “Stacey has a proven track record of building strong partnerships and will be an important contributor as we continue to expand our specialty A&H portfolio.”