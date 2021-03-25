 

Decisions taken by Orion Corporation’s Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MARCH 2021 at 15.35  EET             
         

Decisions taken by Orion Corporation’s Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation held today, the following decisions were made:

  • A dividend of EUR 1.50 per share was confirmed to be paid. The record date for the dividend payment is 29 March 2021 and the payment date is 7 April 2021.
  • The proposals concerning the election and remuneration of the Board of Directors and the auditor and the number of the members of the Board of Directors were approved.
  • Kari Jussi Aho, Pia Kalsta, Ari Lehtoranta, Timo Maasilta, Hilpi Rautelin, Eija Ronkainen and Mikael Silvennoinen were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Veli-Matti Mattila was elected as a new member. Mikael Silvennoinen was re-elected as Chairman.
  • The AGM approved the Remuneration Report for the Company’s governing bodies for 2020.
  • The Board of Directors was authorised to decide on a share issue.

The Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation was held today on 25 March 2021 under special arrangements in the company’s head office in Espoo. In order to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ or their proxy representatives’ presence at the meeting venue.

The following matters were handled at the meeting:
 
Adoption of the Financial Statements for 1 January - 31 December 2020
The AGM confirmed the Financial Statements of the parent company and the Group as per 31 December 2020. 

Dividend EUR 1.50 per share
The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share will be paid on the basis of the Balance Sheet confirmed for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2020. The record date for the dividend payment is 29 March 2021 and the payment date is 7 April 2021.

Discharge from liability
The members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial period of 1 January - 31 December 2020.

Remuneration Report
The AGM approved the Remuneration Report for the Company’s governing bodies for 2020. The resolution is advisory in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act.

Remunerations to be paid to the Board of Directors
The AGM decided that the following remunerations will be paid to the Board of Directors:
 
As an annual fee, the Chairman shall receive EUR 90,000, the Vice Chairman shall receive EUR 55,000 and the other members shall receive EUR 45,000 each. However, if a member of the Board acts as the Chairman of the Audit Committee or the R&D Committee, her/his annual fee is EUR 55,000. As a fee for each meeting attended, the Chairman shall receive EUR 1,200, the Vice Chairman shall receive EUR 900 and the other members shall receive EUR 600 each. The travel expenses of the Board members shall be paid in accordance with previously adopted practice. The aforementioned fees shall also be paid to the Chairmen and to the members of the committees established by the Board, for each committee meeting attended.

