Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 25 March 2021 - Today, Novo Nordisk A/S held its Annual General Meeting.



At the Annual General Meeting, Helge Lund, chair of the of Board of Directors stated: “In 2020, Novo Nordisk showed agility and resilience in very challenging times, and the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of continued innovation and relevance of businesses in times of crisis. We have delivered on our financial guidance and invested significantly in commercial launches and research and development. All in all, we are very satisfied with the progress made on our strategic aspirations, which has resulted in an attractive capital allocation to shareholders.” He continued: “Despite the pandemic and turbulent business environment, Novo Nordisk made important steps towards delivering on our purpose of driving change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases”.

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting