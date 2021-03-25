 

Credit Agricole Sa The Combined General Meeting of Crédit AgricoleS.A. will be held on 12 May 2021 without the physical presence of its shareholders

Montrouge, 25 March 2021

The Combined General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. will be held on 12 May 2021 without the physical presence of its shareholders

At its meeting of 10 February 2021, the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A., after noting the difficulties in predicting the health situation in France on 12 May 2021, gave its Chairman full authority to decide to hold the Company’s General Meeting behind closed doors and to arrange for the dissemination of the necessary corrective information with respect to the Meeting Notice for shareholders.

As of the date of this publication, the Chairman of the Board of Directors has determined that:

  • there are still administrative measures limiting or banning travel or large gatherings due to health concerns, such as amended decree no. 2020-1310 of 29 October 2020, which sets out the blanket measures required to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic under the public health state of emergency;
  • the Maison de la Mutualité falls within the scope of application of provisions relating to Public-access buildings, referred to in the aforesaid amended decree of 29 October 2020;
  • it would be impossible to comply with the protective measures and distancing rules laid down in the aforesaid amended decree of 29 October 2020 at a traditional Crédit Agricole S.A. general meeting, which typically involves a gathering of nearly 900 people;
  • by decree issued on 9 March 2021, the French Government has extended, from 1 April to 31 July 2021, the exceptional measures relating to the holding of general meetings and the functioning of governance bodies in the context of the coronavirus pandemic;
  • considering the pandemic status alert level in the Ile-de-France region, it seems unlikely that the situation will return to normal, to an extent that would guarantee the absence of any health risk for the shareholders gathered at the Maison de la Mutualité, within the next two months.

In the light of the foregoing, the Chairman has decided to hold the Combined General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. of 12 May 2021 at the Maison de la Mutualité, located at 24 rue Saint-Victor, Paris 5th arrondissement, without the physical presence of shareholders or any other persons entitled to attend the meeting.

