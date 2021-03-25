Montrouge, 25 March 2021

The Combined General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. will be held on 12 May 2021 without the physical presence of its shareholders

At its meeting of 10 February 2021, the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A., after noting the difficulties in predicting the health situation in France on 12 May 2021, gave its Chairman full authority to decide to hold the Company’s General Meeting behind closed doors and to arrange for the dissemination of the necessary corrective information with respect to the Meeting Notice for shareholders.