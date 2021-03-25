BlackRock to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Day on June 10th, 2021

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will host its 2021 Investor Day virtually on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 from approximately 8:00am to 12:00pm EDT.

The event will be video webcast and related presentation materials will be available to all interested parties through BlackRock’s website, www.blackrock.com. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website following the event.