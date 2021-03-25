Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 25, 2021 – Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Orphazyme A/S, CVR no. 32266355 (“Orphazyme”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme’s shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme:

1 Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

a) Name

Catherine Moukheibir

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Orphazyme A/S

b) LEI code

54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060910917

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Restricted Share Units

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 61.1895 1,927

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,927 shares

Aggregated price: DKK 117,912.17

Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 61.1895

e) Date of the transaction

March 24, 2021