 
checkAd

Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 20:48  |  29   |   |   

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                       
No. 11/2021                                                                                                           
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, Denmark, March 25, 2021 – Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Orphazyme A/S, CVR no. 32266355 (“Orphazyme”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme’s shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme:

Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person
a) Name
Catherine Moukheibir
Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Orphazyme A/S
b) LEI code
54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
Shares
ISIN DK0060910917
b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of Restricted Share Units
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)  Volume(s)
 DKK 61.1895 1,927

d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume: 1,927 shares
Aggregated price: DKK 117,912.17
Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 61.1895
e) Date of the transaction
March 24, 2021

Seite 1 von 4
Orphazyme Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement                                                                                       No. 11/2021                                                                                                           Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
InflaRx Reports Full Year 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Sensei Biotherapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors
Xebec Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:37 Uhr
Articles of Association for Orphazyme A/S
20:20 Uhr
Capital increase of 3,854 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of the exercise of Restricted Share Units
18:53 Uhr
Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
03.03.21
Correction: Notice to convene Annual General Meeting
03.03.21
Notice to convene Annual General Meeting
02.03.21
Orphazyme reports business highlights and financial results in Annual Report 2020
01.03.21
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
26.02.21
Orphazyme announces participation in upcoming virtual investor conferences