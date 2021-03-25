 
AAR continues to advance aviation technician development earned recognition from U.S. Department of Labor and signed MOU with American Association of Port Authority’s ACCELerate Apprenticeship Program

Wood Dale, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading aviation services provider to commercial and governments operators, MROs and OEMs worldwide, announces that its EAGLE Career Pathways program for aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Employment and Training Division as a nationally registered apprenticeship. AAR's program standards were approved by the DOL’s Office of Apprenticeship in Washington, D.C., in February.

In addition, AAR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the American Association of Port Authority’s (AAPA) ACCELerate Apprenticeships program. The program’s goal is to provide competency-based curriculums, on-the-job training, program development assistance and incentive funding to expand apprenticeship opportunities for careers that drive economic mobility.

“Aviation is a key component of our nation’s transportation, distribution and logistics sector,” said Barbara R. Murray, ACCELerate Executive Director. “Apprenticeship is a proven method for developing a skilled, productive, loyal workforce. We are proud to partner with the nation’s leading aircraft maintenance repair organization to meet talent needs, reduce turnover and create a more diverse workforce.”

“Solving the immediate and long-term projected shortage of AMTs continues to be a key focus area of AAR’s workforce development strategy,” said Brian Sartain, AAR Senior Vice President, Repair and Engineering Services. “This coveted national registered apprenticeship program designation and our partnership with AAPA’s ACCELerate Apprenticeship will make our existing programs like the EAGLE Career Pathway Program even more attractive.”

Launched in 2019, AAR’s EAGLE Career Pathway program is a partnership of 15 organizations and institutions, including community colleges, high schools and youth centers, which are dedicated to growing the aviation maintenance technician pipeline. These organizations are located near AAR’s four U.S.-based aircraft repair stations in Miami, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis and Rockford, Illinois, and its global headquarters near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

For more information about AAR´s EAGLE Career Pathways program, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/eagle-pathway-program/.

# # #

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management’s expectations about future conditions. Forward-looking statements may also be identified because they contain words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘likely,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘seek,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘would,’’ or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. 
CONTACT: Daniela Pietsch
AAR Corp
+16302275100
editor@aarcorp.com

