 
checkAd

IMAC Holdings Announces Closing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Total Gross Proceeds of $17.0 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.03.2021, 16:18  |  33   |   |   

Brentwood, Tenn., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “IMAC”) (Nasdaq: IMAC, IMACW), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,625,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $1.60 per share, for total gross proceeds of $17.0 million. The net proceeds, after underwriting discounts, but before estimated expenses of the offering payable by IMAC, were approximately $16.0 million. All shares of common stock sold in the offering were sold by the Company, except that the Company, together with its co-founder and chief operating officer as a selling stockholder, granted the underwriter for the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% of the shares of common stock in the offering.

IMAC intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance acquisitions of medical clinics, repay outstanding promissory notes, fund the launch of retail healthcare clinics and further develop potential new treatments, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. acted as the sole bookrunning manager for the public offering.

A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021, and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments Inc., Attention: Syndicate Department, 17 Battery Place, Suite 625, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697, or by email at syndicate@kingswoodcm.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the offering. Nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life-science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages more than 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com.

# # #

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to grow its business nationwide, its ability to enhance its brand to consumers, its development and introduction of new healthcare products and services, its successful integration of acquired chiropractic and other companies, technologies and assets, its ongoing marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the rehabilitation and regenerative industry, new and changing healthcare government regulation, its ability to protect its intellectual property, and its ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the public filings that it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

IMAC Press Contact:
Laura Fristoe
lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro
(516) 222-2560
brets@coreir.com


IMAC Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMAC Holdings Announces Closing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Total Gross Proceeds of $17.0 Million Brentwood, Tenn., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IMAC Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “IMAC”) (Nasdaq: IMAC, IMACW), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitation orthopedic treatments …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
NIO Inc. Announces Temporary Suspension of Production for Five Working Days
Correction: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Umicore - Notice of ordinary and special shareholders’ meetings
Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Technical Reports for Canadian Malartic and El Peñón
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Signs Agreement to Acquire Walman in the U.S.
Comstock Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date
Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
STMicroelectronics Reports on Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of ...
Sorrento Announces Updated Positive Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Titel
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
IMAC Holdings Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock
04.03.21
IMAC Holdings Reports 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update
01.03.21
IMAC Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of First Cohort of its Phase 1 Clinical Study of Umbilical Cord-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells for the Treatment of Bradykinesia Due to Parkinson’s Disease
25.02.21
IMAC Partners with Fortune 500 Company to Launch In-Store Spinal Care