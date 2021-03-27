 
checkAd

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Danimer Scientific, Inc. on Behalf of Danimer Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.03.2021, 02:00  |  25   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) on behalf of Danimer stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Danimer has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 20, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say” addressing, among other things, Danimer’s claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The Wall Street Journal article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, “many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading.” While Danimer reportedly asserts its claims are factual, the article cites at least one expert as stating that making broad claims about Nodax’s biodegradability “is not accurate” and is “greenwashing.”

On March 22, 2021, the first trading day following publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Danimer’s stock price fell $6.43 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Danimer Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DANIMER SCIENTIFIC ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Danimer Scientific, Inc. on Behalf of Danimer Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) on behalf of Danimer stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Danimer has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
European Medicines Agency Accepts Marketing Authorization Application for Enfortumab Vedotin
FREYR and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Provide a Transaction Update
ISG Sees Pandemic as Catalyst for Smart Manufacturing
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg Television U.S. on the RedChip Money Report
It Takes Two, EA and Hazelight’s Thrilling Co-op Only Action Adventure Game, Launches Today
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants Commencing April ...
WeWork to Become Publicly Traded Via SPAC Merger with BowX Acquisition Corp.
PureTech Founded Entity Akili Announces the Results of EndeavorRx Clinical Study in Pediatric ADHD ...
Bluma Wellness Obtains Final Order Approving Arrangement with Cresco Labs
Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
26.03.21
DNMR BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DNMR
25.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) on Behalf of Investors
25.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) on Behalf of Investors
25.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) on Behalf of Investors
08.03.21
Danimer Scientific Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
1
Danimer Scientific – selbstabbauende Kunststoffe mit Pepsico u.a. als Partner und Ankerinvestor