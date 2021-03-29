 
FIS Recognized for Quality and Innovation of Corporate Liquidity Solutions

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) recently earned several awards in prestigious treasury award programs for the quality and innovation of its corporate liquidity solutions.

In the Global Finance World’s Best Treasury & Cash Management Banks and Providers 2021 program, FIS was named the overall winner for Best Treasury Management Software for its FIS Quantum solution while the FIS Trax solution earned Best Cross-Border Payments Solution for Corporates. This is the fifth year in a row that Global Finance has recognized FIS for its corporate liquidity solutions.

In the Treasury Management International (TMI) Awards, FIS was awarded Best Cash & Treasury Management Solution for its FIS Integrity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. TMI has recognized FIS for its corporate liquidity solutions five of the last six years.

“It’s exciting to see our innovative solutions and services recognized alongside our clients who are using them,” said J.P. James, Head of Corporate Liquidity and Insurance at FIS. “We continue to invest in cutting-edge technology for the corporate and banking markets that helps FIS clients around the world enhance the performance of their treasury operations.”

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

