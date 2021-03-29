 
Lumibird Access to Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 17:45  |  18   |   |   

Lannion, March 29, 2021 – 5:45pm

Lumibird: ACCESS TO PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS
FOR THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 4, 2021

LUMIBIRD’s shareholders are informed that they will be invited to take part in the Combined General Meeting to be held on Tuesday May 4, 2021 from 2:00pm (CET) at 2-bis avenue du Pacifique, ZA de Courtabœuf, Les Ulis (91), France. In the current Covid-19 health context, in accordance with the terms of Order no.2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and Decree no.2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as extended by Decree no.2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the General Meeting will be held without shareholders attending in person.

The meeting notice containing the agenda, the text of the resolutions and the main conditions for taking part in and voting at the General Meeting was published in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, BALO) on March 29, 2021 (Bulletin no.38 / Notice no.2100702). It can be downloaded from LUMIBIRD’s website at www.lumibird.com and the BALO site at balo.journal-officiel.gouv.fr.


In this context, no admission cards will be issued. Shareholders are invited to vote by post or email or by proxy using the dedicated voting form, available on the Company’s website (www.lumibird.com), or online with the secure voting platform VOTACCESS. They may also appoint the Chairman of the Board of Directors or any individual or legal entity of their choice as their proxy under the same conditions.

The General Meeting will be streamed live with a video webcast on the Company’s website (http://www.lumibird.com), under Finance > Regulated Information 2021 > Proxy material for AGMs and a recording will then be made available within the regulatory timeframe.


In accordance with the law, all of the documents to be provided for this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the conditions and within the regulatory timeframes applicable, on LUMIBIRD’s website www.lumibird.com, under “Regulated Information / Proxy material for AGMs”, and at LUMIBIRD’s registered office at 2, rue Paul Sabatier, 22300 Lannion, France.

These documents will also be able to be sent out to shareholders following a simple request submitted to:

CACEIS Corporate Trust (Service Assemblées)
Ms Hassina Feddal
14 rue Rouget de Lisle
92862 Issy les Moulineaux Cedex 09, France
Fax: +33 (0)1 49 08 05 82 or 83

and/or:

LUMIBIRD
Ms Aude Nomblot-Gourhand
General Secretary
Tel: +33 (0)1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com


Next date: Q1 2021 revenues on April 26, 2021 after close of trading



LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €126 million of consolidated revenues in 2020 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD   www.lumibird.com

Contacts

LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com 		LUMIBIRD
Aude Nomblot-Gourhand
Secretary General – CFO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com 		Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net

Attachment


