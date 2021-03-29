 
Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421

 

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that it purchased 293,827 ordinary shares at 68.15 pence per share on 29 March 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.29% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction.  These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 29 March 2021 consisted of 116,549,525 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 17,153,431 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,396,094 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

29 March 2021

Albion Capital Group LLP
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850


