Danimer Scientific, a Next Generation Bioplastics Company, Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“I am pleased with our numerous accomplishments during 2020,” commented Stephen E. Croskrey, Chief Executive Officer of Danimer. “We ended the year with an exceptionally strong customer base, a commercial-scale bioplastic technology platform that we believe is unrivaled, and the financial flexibility to move the business forward. Our team overcame logistical challenges related to the pandemic and achieved strong 2020 results. In addition, we were thrilled to become a public company through the completion of our merger with Live Oak in December 2020. This strategic combination provided us with significant financial resources to service our multinational blue chip customers and fuel our capacity expansion objectives. We believe the breadth of opportunities available to us is immense and we are committed to growing our business to build long-term shareholder value.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 ended December 31, 2020.

“As we look forward, our focus will be to further position Danimer for long-term sustainable growth,” added Mr. Croskrey. “We are experiencing intense demand for our Nodax PHA technology, which is translating into long-term commitments for our products. Our facility expansions and recently announced planned doubling of our greenfield capacity will further extend the reach of our biodegradable (and compostable) products and help our customers achieve their ESG commitments to reduce plastic waste. In order to capture this remarkable market opportunity, we are utilizing our resources to not only scale our production capacity but also to invest near-term in our operational infrastructure. I look forward to building on our high growth trajectory as we execute our strategy and continue our fight against one of the world’s biggest environmental problems – plastic waste and pollution.”

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Revenues increased 46% to $47.3 million compared to the prior year, driven by stronger demand and additional PHA production capacity at the Company’s Winchester, Kentucky facility brought online in 2020.

Gross profit increased to $11.5 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit1 increased 19% to $16.6 million compared to the prior year, with stronger revenues offsetting initial inefficiencies and incremental expenses associated with nascent PHA production at the Kentucky facility. Adjusted gross profit excludes stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, as well as rent expense primarily associated with the Kentucky facility and production operations at the Company’s Bainbridge, Georgia location.

Net loss of $12.6 million included $4.3 million of transaction costs and professional fees associated with becoming a public company.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($3.2) million, compared to ($1.6) million in the prior year, with the increase in adjusted gross profit offset by the higher operating expenses, primarily attributable to an increase in headcount and salaries to support R&D efforts.

Adjusted EBITDAR1, which excludes rent expense primarily associated with the Company’s Kentucky Facility and Georgia production operations, was $0.4 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior year.

At December 31, 2020, total debt outstanding of $56.6 million and cash of $377.6 million, including transaction net proceeds resulting from the merger between Danimer and Live Oak completed in December 2020.

Facility Network Expansion Updates

Market demand remains robust for Danimer’s signature polymer, Nodax PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate), a 100% biodegradable, renewable, and sustainable plastic produced using canola oil as a primary feedstock. Expanding commitments from blue chip multinational consumer packaging customers support Danimer’s announced nameplate capacity additions to collectively produce and deliver up to an estimated 315 million pounds of finished PHA product per year.

The Winchester, Kentucky facility is currently producing and shipping PHA at a commercial scale. In 2020, Danimer completed Phase I of its two-phase facility expansion, adding 20 million pounds of nameplate production capacity for the manufacture of PHA-based finished product. The facility started production runs in March 2020. The production ramp was negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic as well as the Company’s decision to conserve cash given the uncertainty in the economy. We are continuing to increase production volume at this facility. Building on this initial success, Phase II of the expansion is in process to bring the plant to its anticipated full capacity of 65 million finished pounds annually. Based on the timing of the completion of the merger with Live Oak, the construction of the Phase II expansion began in December 2020 and is now expected to come online in the second quarter of 2022.

Today the Company announced that it plans to double the anticipated capacity of its previously disclosed greenfield facility from 125 million to 250 million finished pounds of PHA products annually. To be located in Bainbridge, Georgia, the new state-of-the-art facility is currently in the pre-construction engineering stage, and we expect to break ground in the first quarter of 2022. The greenfield capacity will come online in two phases, with an initial three fermenters expected to be operational in mid-2023 and the second set of three fermenters anticipated to come online in early 2024. Based on the current demand pipeline, the Company continues to forecast that capacity at the greenfield plant will be sold out.

Business Outlook

As blue chip multinational customers continue to introduce more sustainable alternatives to straws, consumable containers, and flexible packaging, among other products, Danimer has experienced intense demand and accelerating growth for its marine degradable PHA products, the highest standard of biodegradability, which offer a better beginning-of-life and end-of-life cycle solution than any of today’s traditional plastics. Increasing PHA production availability from the completed Phase I capacity expansion at the Kentucky facility is expected to support a significant ramp up in revenue for 2021. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations to benefit in 2021 from operational efficiencies as the Kentucky facility increases utilization levels, with a partial offset from accelerated investments in headcount and technology to build out the public company infrastructure and operational platform needed to support the planned transformational expansion of the production facility network. For the full year 2021, the Company anticipates capital expenditures to be in the range of $100 million to $125 million, primarily to invest in the planned capacity expansions to meet the expected current and long-term demand from its growing customer base.

About Danimer

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer’s technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer now holds more than 150 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

Danimer Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, (in thousands, except share and par value amounts) 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 377,581 $ 6,261 Accounts receivable, net 6,605 4,765 Inventory 13,642 7,038 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,089 417 Contract assets 1,466 758 Total current assets 402,383 19,239 Property, plant and equipment, net 106,795 72,352 Intellectual property, net 1,801 2,052 Right-of-use assets 19,387 20,055 Leverage loans receivable 13,408 27,742 Restricted cash 2,316 3,017 Other assets 111 116 Total assets $ 546,201 $ 144,573 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,610 $ 8,120 Accrued liabilities 9,220 9,724 Unearned revenue and contract liabilities 2,455 4,580 Current portion of lease liability 3,000 2,583 Current portion of long-term debt 25,201 9,277 Total current liabilities 50,486 34,284 Long-term lease liability, net 24,175 17,434 Long-term debt, net 31,386 73,779 Other long-term liabilities 1,250 2,500 Total liabilities 107,297 127,997 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized: zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized: 84,535,640 and 25,371,186 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 8 3 Additional paid-in capital 501,399 66,503 Accumulated deficit (62,503 ) (49,930 ) Total stockholders’ equity 438,904 16,576 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 546,201 $ 144,573

Danimer Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Month Period Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Products $ 9,688 $ 7,462 $ 40,692 $ 26,862 Services 2,339 1,267 6,641 5,482 Total revenue 12,027 8,729 47,333 32,344 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 10,818 5,799 35,876 21,237 Selling, general and administrative 10,165 4,223 19,343 16,027 Research and development 2,286 1,971 7,851 5,482 Gain on disposal of assets - - (9 ) (281 ) Legal settlement - - - 8,000 Total costs and expenses 23,269 11,993 63,061 50,465 Loss from operations (11,242 ) (3,264 ) (15,728 ) (18,121 ) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest expense (996 ) (648 ) (2,427 ) (3,475 ) Gain on loan extinguishment 5,266 - 5,266 5,550 Interest income 85 81 347 340 Other income (expense), net (66 ) 16 (31 ) 277 Loss before income taxes (6,953 ) (3,815 ) (12,573 ) (15,429 ) Income tax expense - (52 ) 0 4,085 Net loss $ (6,953 ) $ (3,763 ) $ (12,573 ) $ (19,514 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share (1) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.77 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per common share (1) 26,615,949 24,456,265 29,570,658 25,335,298

(1) - Retroactively reflects reverse acquisition.

Danimer Scientific, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (12,573 ) $ (19,514 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,609 3,507 Amortization of right-of-use assets and lease liability 514 562 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts 1,655 1,511 Stock-based compensation 3,645 5,271 Deferred income taxes - 4,137 Gain on loan extinguishment (5,266 ) (5,550 ) Gain on disposal of fixed assets (9 ) (281 ) Interest incurred but not paid 809 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,600 ) 2,195 Inventories (6,604 ) (2,993 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,392 ) (263 ) Contract assets (708 ) (757 ) Other assets 5 (73 ) Accounts payable 993 3,635 Accrued and other long-term liabilities 5,250 7,360 Unearned revenue and contract liabilities (2,125 ) (420 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,797 ) (1,673 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (38,268 ) (36,560 ) Investment in leverage loans receivable related to NMTC financing - (13,408 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 9 875 Net cash used in investing activities (38,259 ) (49,093 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from merger and PIPE offering 403,702 - Transaction costs related to merger and PIPE offering (21,556 ) - Proceeds from long-term debt 4,547 48,251 Proceeds from NMTC financing - 21,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (1,941 ) (15,222 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 32,518 8,752 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,540 - Repurchase and retirement of common stock - (4,602 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (135 ) (4,681 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 422,675 53,498 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 370,619 2,732 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of year 9,278 6,546 End of year $ 379,897 $ 9,278

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Adjusted EBITDAR” and “Adjusted Gross Profit”. Danimer management views these metrics as a useful way to look at the performance of its operations between periods and to exclude decisions on capital investment and financing that might otherwise impact the review of profitability of the business based on present market conditions.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss prior to interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to add back certain charges that Danimer may record each period such as stock-compensation expense, as well as non-recurring charges such as (i) asset disposal gains or losses as well as other significant gains or losses such as debt extinguishments; (ii) legal settlements; or (iii) other discrete non-recurring items. Danimer believes these items are not considered an indicator of ongoing performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. The measure is used as a supplement to GAAP results in evaluating certain aspects of Danimer’s business, as described below.

Adjusted EBITDAR is defined as Adjusted EBITDA plus rent expense.

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as Gross Profit plus depreciation, stock-based compensation and rent expense.

Danimer believes that each of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit is useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s performance because each measure considers the performance of the Company’s operations, excluding decisions made with respect to capital investment, financing and other non-recurring charges as outlined in the preceding paragraph. Danimer believes these non-GAAP metrics offers additional financial information that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliation to GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of its results of operations and the factors and trends affecting its business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss as an indicator of its performance or as alternatives to any other measure prescribed by GAAP as there are limitations to using such non-GAAP measures. Although Danimer believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit may enhance an evaluation of its operating performance based on recent revenue generation and product/overhead cost control because it excludes the impact of prior decisions made about capital investment, financing and other expenses, (i) other companies in Danimer’s industry may define Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit differently than Danimer does and, as a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in its industry, and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit exclude certain financial information that some may consider important in evaluating Danimer’s performance.

Danimer compensates for these limitations by providing disclosure of the differences between Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit and GAAP results, including providing a reconciliation to GAAP results, to enable investors to perform their own analysis of Danimer’s operating results.

Danimer Scientific, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Loss $ (6,952 ) $ (3,763 ) $ (12,572 ) $ (19,514 ) Interest expense, net 910 566 2,080 3,135 Tax expense - (51 ) - 4,085 Depreciation and amortization 1,820 877 4,609 3,507 Stock-based compensation 3,122 157 3,645 5,271 Other income (5,200 ) (16 ) (5,235 ) (5,827 ) Legal settlement - - - 8,000 Gain on sale of assets - - (9 ) (281 ) Transaction related costs 4,017 - 4,265 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,283 ) $ (2,230 ) $ (3,218 ) $ (1,624 ) Rent 981 787 3,620 3,135 Adjusted EBITDAR $ (1,302 ) $ (1,443 ) $ 402 $ 1,511

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross Profit (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenue $ 12,027 $ 8,729 $ 47,333 $ 32,344 Cost of revenue 10,818 5,799 35,876 21,237 Gross Profit 1,209 2,930 11,457 11,107 Depreciation 1,567 504 3,646 2,433 Stock-based compensation 36 23 126 76 Rent 666 89 1,402 358 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 3,478 $ 3,546 $ 16,631 $ 13,974

