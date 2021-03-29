 
checkAd

Danimer Scientific, a Next Generation Bioplastics Company, Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 22:06  |  44   |   |   

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 ended December 31, 2020.

“I am pleased with our numerous accomplishments during 2020,” commented Stephen E. Croskrey, Chief Executive Officer of Danimer. “We ended the year with an exceptionally strong customer base, a commercial-scale bioplastic technology platform that we believe is unrivaled, and the financial flexibility to move the business forward. Our team overcame logistical challenges related to the pandemic and achieved strong 2020 results. In addition, we were thrilled to become a public company through the completion of our merger with Live Oak in December 2020. This strategic combination provided us with significant financial resources to service our multinational blue chip customers and fuel our capacity expansion objectives. We believe the breadth of opportunities available to us is immense and we are committed to growing our business to build long-term shareholder value.

“As we look forward, our focus will be to further position Danimer for long-term sustainable growth,” added Mr. Croskrey. “We are experiencing intense demand for our Nodax PHA technology, which is translating into long-term commitments for our products. Our facility expansions and recently announced planned doubling of our greenfield capacity will further extend the reach of our biodegradable (and compostable) products and help our customers achieve their ESG commitments to reduce plastic waste. In order to capture this remarkable market opportunity, we are utilizing our resources to not only scale our production capacity but also to invest near-term in our operational infrastructure. I look forward to building on our high growth trajectory as we execute our strategy and continue our fight against one of the world’s biggest environmental problems – plastic waste and pollution.”

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Revenues increased 46% to $47.3 million compared to the prior year, driven by stronger demand and additional PHA production capacity at the Company’s Winchester, Kentucky facility brought online in 2020.
  • Gross profit increased to $11.5 million, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit1 increased 19% to $16.6 million compared to the prior year, with stronger revenues offsetting initial inefficiencies and incremental expenses associated with nascent PHA production at the Kentucky facility. Adjusted gross profit excludes stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, as well as rent expense primarily associated with the Kentucky facility and production operations at the Company’s Bainbridge, Georgia location.
  •  Net loss of $12.6 million included $4.3 million of transaction costs and professional fees associated with becoming a public company.
  •  Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($3.2) million, compared to ($1.6) million in the prior year, with the increase in adjusted gross profit offset by the higher operating expenses, primarily attributable to an increase in headcount and salaries to support R&D efforts.
  •  Adjusted EBITDAR1, which excludes rent expense primarily associated with the Company’s Kentucky Facility and Georgia production operations, was $0.4 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior year.
  •  At December 31, 2020, total debt outstanding of $56.6 million and cash of $377.6 million, including transaction net proceeds resulting from the merger between Danimer and Live Oak completed in December 2020.

(1)

An explanation of non-GAAP measures disclosed in this release and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP results to comparable GAAP measures are included in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the release.

Facility Network Expansion Updates

Market demand remains robust for Danimer’s signature polymer, Nodax PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate), a 100% biodegradable, renewable, and sustainable plastic produced using canola oil as a primary feedstock. Expanding commitments from blue chip multinational consumer packaging customers support Danimer’s announced nameplate capacity additions to collectively produce and deliver up to an estimated 315 million pounds of finished PHA product per year.

  • The Winchester, Kentucky facility is currently producing and shipping PHA at a commercial scale. In 2020, Danimer completed Phase I of its two-phase facility expansion, adding 20 million pounds of nameplate production capacity for the manufacture of PHA-based finished product. The facility started production runs in March 2020. The production ramp was negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic as well as the Company’s decision to conserve cash given the uncertainty in the economy. We are continuing to increase production volume at this facility. Building on this initial success, Phase II of the expansion is in process to bring the plant to its anticipated full capacity of 65 million finished pounds annually. Based on the timing of the completion of the merger with Live Oak, the construction of the Phase II expansion began in December 2020 and is now expected to come online in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Today the Company announced that it plans to double the anticipated capacity of its previously disclosed greenfield facility from 125 million to 250 million finished pounds of PHA products annually. To be located in Bainbridge, Georgia, the new state-of-the-art facility is currently in the pre-construction engineering stage, and we expect to break ground in the first quarter of 2022. The greenfield capacity will come online in two phases, with an initial three fermenters expected to be operational in mid-2023 and the second set of three fermenters anticipated to come online in early 2024. Based on the current demand pipeline, the Company continues to forecast that capacity at the greenfield plant will be sold out.

Business Outlook

As blue chip multinational customers continue to introduce more sustainable alternatives to straws, consumable containers, and flexible packaging, among other products, Danimer has experienced intense demand and accelerating growth for its marine degradable PHA products, the highest standard of biodegradability, which offer a better beginning-of-life and end-of-life cycle solution than any of today’s traditional plastics. Increasing PHA production availability from the completed Phase I capacity expansion at the Kentucky facility is expected to support a significant ramp up in revenue for 2021. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations to benefit in 2021 from operational efficiencies as the Kentucky facility increases utilization levels, with a partial offset from accelerated investments in headcount and technology to build out the public company infrastructure and operational platform needed to support the planned transformational expansion of the production facility network. For the full year 2021, the Company anticipates capital expenditures to be in the range of $100 million to $125 million, primarily to invest in the planned capacity expansions to meet the expected current and long-term demand from its growing customer base.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to review fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. The live webcast will be available at www.danimerscientific.com in the Investor Relations section. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (Domestic) and 1-201-493-6784 (International). A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About Danimer

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer’s technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer now holds more than 150 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on Management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the overall level of consumer demand on its products; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of the Company's customers; the Company's ability to implement its business strategy, including, but not limited to, its ability to expand its production facilities and plants to meet customer demand for its products and the timing thereof; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to the Company; the ability of the Company to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in governmental regulation, legislation or public opinion relating to its products; the Company’s exposure to product liability or product warranty claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to the Company’s business, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of the Company’s manufacturing facilities and suppliers, as well as consumer demand for its products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 global pandemic; the impact that global climate change trends may have on the Company and its suppliers and customers; the Company's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, its information systems; the ability of its information technology systems or information security systems to operate effectively, including as a result of security breaches, viruses, hackers, malware, natural disasters, vendor business interruptions or other causes; its ability to properly maintain, protect, repair or upgrade its information technology systems or information security systems, or problems with its transitioning to upgraded or replacement systems; the impact of adverse publicity about the Company and/or its brands, including without limitation, through social media or in connection with brand damaging events and/or public perception; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; its ability to utilize potential net operating loss carryforwards; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks . More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Danimer Scientific, Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

377,581

 

 

$

6,261

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

6,605

 

 

 

4,765

 

Inventory

 

 

13,642

 

 

 

7,038

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,089

 

 

 

417

 

Contract assets

 

 

1,466

 

 

 

758

 

Total current assets

 

 

402,383

 

 

 

19,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

106,795

 

 

 

72,352

 

Intellectual property, net

 

 

1,801

 

 

 

2,052

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

19,387

 

 

 

20,055

 

Leverage loans receivable

 

 

13,408

 

 

 

27,742

 

Restricted cash

 

 

2,316

 

 

 

3,017

 

Other assets

 

 

111

 

 

 

116

 

Total assets

 

$

546,201

 

 

$

144,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

10,610

 

 

$

8,120

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

9,220

 

 

 

9,724

 

Unearned revenue and contract liabilities

 

 

2,455

 

 

 

4,580

 

Current portion of lease liability

 

 

3,000

 

 

 

2,583

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

25,201

 

 

 

9,277

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

50,486

 

 

 

34,284

 

Long-term lease liability, net

 

 

24,175

 

 

 

17,434

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

31,386

 

 

 

73,779

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

2,500

 

Total liabilities

 

 

107,297

 

 

 

127,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized: zero shares issued and outstanding

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized: 84,535,640 and 25,371,186 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

8

 

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

501,399

 

 

 

66,503

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(62,503

)

 

 

(49,930

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

438,904

 

 

 

16,576

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

546,201

 

 

$

144,573

 

Danimer Scientific, Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Month Period Ended
December 31,

 

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

$

9,688

 

 

$

7,462

 

 

$

40,692

 

 

$

26,862

 

Services

 

 

2,339

 

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

6,641

 

 

 

5,482

 

Total revenue

 

 

12,027

 

 

 

8,729

 

 

 

47,333

 

 

 

32,344

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

10,818

 

 

 

5,799

 

 

 

35,876

 

 

 

21,237

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

10,165

 

 

 

4,223

 

 

 

19,343

 

 

 

16,027

 

Research and development

 

 

2,286

 

 

 

1,971

 

 

 

7,851

 

 

 

5,482

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(281

)

Legal settlement

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

8,000

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

23,269

 

 

 

11,993

 

 

 

63,061

 

 

 

50,465

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(11,242

)

 

 

(3,264

)

 

 

(15,728

)

 

 

(18,121

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonoperating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(996

)

 

 

(648

)

 

 

(2,427

)

 

 

(3,475

)

Gain on loan extinguishment

 

 

5,266

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,266

 

 

 

5,550

 

Interest income

 

 

85

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

340

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(66

)

 

 

16

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

277

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(6,953

)

 

 

(3,815

)

 

 

(12,573

)

 

 

(15,429

)

Income tax expense

 

 

-

 

 

 

(52

)

 

 

0

 

 

 

4,085

 

Net loss

 

$

(6,953

)

 

$

(3,763

)

 

$

(12,573

)

 

$

(19,514

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net loss per share (1)

 

(0.26

)

 

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.43

)

 

$

(0.77

)

Weighted average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per common share (1)

 

 

26,615,949

 

 

 

24,456,265

 

 

 

29,570,658

 

 

 

25,335,298

 

(1) - Retroactively reflects reverse acquisition.

Danimer Scientific, Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

(in thousands)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(12,573

)

 

$

(19,514

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,609

 

 

 

3,507

 

Amortization of right-of-use assets and lease liability

 

 

514

 

 

 

562

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts

 

 

1,655

 

 

 

1,511

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,645

 

 

 

5,271

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,137

 

Gain on loan extinguishment

 

 

(5,266

)

 

 

(5,550

)

Gain on disposal of fixed assets

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(281

)

Interest incurred but not paid

 

 

809

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(1,600

)

 

 

2,195

 

Inventories

 

 

(6,604

)

 

 

(2,993

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(2,392

)

 

 

(263

)

Contract assets

 

 

(708

)

 

 

(757

)

Other assets

 

 

5

 

 

 

(73

)

Accounts payable

 

 

993

 

 

 

3,635

 

Accrued and other long-term liabilities

 

 

5,250

 

 

 

7,360

 

Unearned revenue and contract liabilities

 

 

(2,125

)

 

 

(420

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(13,797

)

 

 

(1,673

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

(38,268

)

 

 

(36,560

)

Investment in leverage loans receivable related to NMTC financing

 

 

-

 

 

 

(13,408

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

 

 

9

 

 

 

875

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(38,259

)

 

 

(49,093

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from merger and PIPE offering

 

 

403,702

 

 

 

-

 

Transaction costs related to merger and PIPE offering

 

 

(21,556

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

4,547

 

 

 

48,251

 

Proceeds from NMTC financing

 

 

-

 

 

 

21,000

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(1,941

)

 

 

(15,222

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

 

 

32,518

 

 

 

8,752

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

5,540

 

 

 

-

 

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

 

 

-

 

 

 

(4,602

)

Cash paid for debt issuance costs

 

 

(135

)

 

 

(4,681

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

422,675

 

 

 

53,498

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

370,619

 

 

 

2,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of year

 

 

9,278

 

 

 

6,546

 

End of year

 

$

379,897

 

 

$

9,278

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Adjusted EBITDAR” and “Adjusted Gross Profit”. Danimer management views these metrics as a useful way to look at the performance of its operations between periods and to exclude decisions on capital investment and financing that might otherwise impact the review of profitability of the business based on present market conditions.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss prior to interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to add back certain charges that Danimer may record each period such as stock-compensation expense, as well as non-recurring charges such as (i) asset disposal gains or losses as well as other significant gains or losses such as debt extinguishments; (ii) legal settlements; or (iii) other discrete non-recurring items. Danimer believes these items are not considered an indicator of ongoing performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance defined in accordance with GAAP. The measure is used as a supplement to GAAP results in evaluating certain aspects of Danimer’s business, as described below.

Adjusted EBITDAR is defined as Adjusted EBITDA plus rent expense.

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as Gross Profit plus depreciation, stock-based compensation and rent expense.

Danimer believes that each of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit is useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s performance because each measure considers the performance of the Company’s operations, excluding decisions made with respect to capital investment, financing and other non-recurring charges as outlined in the preceding paragraph. Danimer believes these non-GAAP metrics offers additional financial information that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliation to GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of its results of operations and the factors and trends affecting its business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss as an indicator of its performance or as alternatives to any other measure prescribed by GAAP as there are limitations to using such non-GAAP measures. Although Danimer believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit may enhance an evaluation of its operating performance based on recent revenue generation and product/overhead cost control because it excludes the impact of prior decisions made about capital investment, financing and other expenses, (i) other companies in Danimer’s industry may define Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit differently than Danimer does and, as a result, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in its industry, and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit exclude certain financial information that some may consider important in evaluating Danimer’s performance.

Danimer compensates for these limitations by providing disclosure of the differences between Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted Gross Profit and GAAP results, including providing a reconciliation to GAAP results, to enable investors to perform their own analysis of Danimer’s operating results.

Danimer Scientific, Inc.
 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss

 

$

(6,952

)

 

$

(3,763

)

 

$

(12,572

)

 

$

(19,514

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

910

 

 

 

566

 

 

 

2,080

 

 

 

3,135

 

Tax expense

 

 

-

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,085

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,820

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

4,609

 

 

 

3,507

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,122

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

3,645

 

 

 

5,271

 

Other income

 

 

(5,200

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(5,235

)

 

 

(5,827

)

Legal settlement

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

8,000

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(281

)

Transaction related costs

 

 

4,017

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,265

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(2,283

)

 

$

(2,230

)

 

$

(3,218

)

 

$

(1,624

)

Rent

 

 

981

 

 

 

787

 

 

 

3,620

 

 

 

3,135

 

Adjusted EBITDAR

 

$

(1,302

)

 

$

(1,443

)

 

$

402

 

 

$

1,511

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross Profit (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

$

12,027

 

 

$

8,729

 

 

$

47,333

 

 

$

32,344

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

10,818

 

 

 

5,799

 

 

 

35,876

 

 

 

21,237

 

Gross Profit

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

2,930

 

 

 

11,457

 

 

 

11,107

 

Depreciation

 

 

1,567

 

 

 

504

 

 

 

3,646

 

 

 

2,433

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

36

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

76

 

Rent

 

 

666

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

1,402

 

 

 

358

 

Adjusted Gross Profit

 

$

3,478

 

 

$

3,546

 

 

$

16,631

 

 

$

13,974

 

 

Danimer Scientific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danimer Scientific, a Next Generation Bioplastics Company, Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Danimer Scientific Planning $700 Million, 400-Job Expansion in Decatur County
15:44 Uhr
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27.03.21
DANIMER SCIENTIFIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Danimer Scientific, Inc. on Behalf of Danimer Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
26.03.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Danimer Scientific, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
26.03.21
DNMR BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Danimer Scientific, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DNMR
25.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) on Behalf of Investors
25.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) on Behalf of Investors
25.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) on Behalf of Investors
08.03.21
Danimer Scientific Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
1
Danimer Scientific – selbstabbauende Kunststoffe mit Pepsico u.a. als Partner und Ankerinvestor