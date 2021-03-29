 
Personalis Announces Collaboration with MapKure to Use Personalis’ NeXT Platform for Clinical Trials and Companion Diagnostic Development

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced a collaboration with MapKure, LLC, a clinical-stage company focusing on genetically defined disease drivers and jointly owned by BeiGene, Ltd. and SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., to use a clinical trial assay (CTA) based on the Personalis NeXT Platform, an exome/transcriptome scale NGS-based assay, to support development of BGB-3245, an investigational next-generation B-RAF inhibitor, in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors.

As part of this collaboration MapKure will be working with Personalis to utilize the NeXT Platform as a confirmatory test for patients enrolled into MapKure’s Phase 1a/1b dose escalation and expansion clinical trial. Additionally, MapKure will benefit from the breadth of the NeXT Platform, which enables broad tumor immunogenomic profiling of the tumor and consolidates multiple biomarker assays into one, providing a multidimensional view of the tumor and its tumor microenvironment from a single sample, which will help MapKure understand if other biomarkers are clinically relevant to BGB-3245.

“With new cancer immunotherapy and combination therapies, there is an increasing need for the development of more advanced composite biomarkers that can model the complex biology driving the response and resistance to cancer treatment. Our NeXT Platform provides biotechnology companies, like MapKure, with comprehensive genomic information from the entire exome and transcriptome, and provides information that can support the identification of new, advanced biomarkers. Once these biomarkers have been selected by MapKure, we expect to develop them as a companion diagnostic for regulatory submission and approval. We look forward to working with MapKure to accelerate the development of their cancer therapy in the clinic by utilizing the results from our NeXT Platform,” said John West, CEO at Personalis.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency, and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

