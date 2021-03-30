DGAP-News CANCOM: Revenue and EBITDA growth in Corona year 2020. Dividend increase and optimistic forecast for 2021
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
CANCOM: Revenue and EBITDA growth in Corona year 2020. Dividend increase and optimistic forecast for 2021.
- Group revenue increases by 6.5 percent to EUR 1,649.4 million in the 2020 fiscal year and EBITDA grows by 3.3 percent to EUR 123.1 million.
- Record revenue and EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the CANCOM Group's EBITDA margin rising above ten percent for the first time.
- Cloud Solutions segment was the growth driver for the entire CANCOM Group in 2020, with double-digit growth rates in revenue, EBITDA and annual recurring revenue.
- Executive Board proposes dividend increase to EUR 0.75 per share and gives positive forecast for 2021.
Munich, Germany, 30 March 2021 - In the 2020 fiscal year, which was dominated by the global pandemic, the CANCOM Group increased its revenue by 6.5 percent to EUR 1,649.4 million (prior year: 1,549.3). 3.5 percent of this growth was achieved organically, i.e. without the effects of company acquisitions. Despite financial burdens from one-off effects in the first half of the year, the EBITDA of the CANCOM Group rose in 2020 to EUR 123.1 million (prior year: 119.2), an increase of 3.3 percent. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 7.5 percent (prior year: 7.7).
The CANCOM Group achieved good annual figures, viewed against the background of the worldwide restrictions due to the Corona pandemic, after an extremely successful fourth quarter. Quarterly revenue reached a new record of EUR 428.6 million (prior year: 422.8), as did EBITDA at EUR 45.4 million (prior year: 32.0) and the EBITDA margin at 10.6 percent (prior year: 7.6). This was the first quarter in which CANCOM exceeded the ten percent margin mark. "Such a margin is not considered achievable for a pure systems house. The fact that we were able to achieve this level of profitability demonstrates the performance of our enhanced business model, which combines high-quality system house business and a diverse managed services portfolio," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.
