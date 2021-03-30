 
checkAd

Van Lanschot Kempen update on share buy-back programme 23 March 2021 – 29 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 08:30  |  37   |   |   

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 30 March 2021


In the period from 23 March 2021 until 29 March 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 41,442 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.63 per share for a total amount of €979,128.

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 400,000 of own shares, which was announced on 25 February 2021. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 166,076.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
 Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
 This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment


Van Lanschot Kempen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Van Lanschot Kempen update on share buy-back programme 23 March 2021 – 29 March 2021 Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 30 March 2021 In the period from 23 March 2021 until 29 March 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 41,442 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Celldex Reports 80% Complete Response Rate in Interim Data Update from Phase 1b study of CDX-0159 ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 16 March 2021 – 22 March 2021
16.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 9 March 2021 – 15 March 2021
11.03.21
Publication consolidated financial report 2020 Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV
09.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 2 March 2021 – 8 March 2021
02.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 25 February 2021 – 1 March 2021