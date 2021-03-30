 
checkAd

Nanotech to Host Virtual AGM and Management Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 12:30  |  20   |   |   

Thursday April 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Pacific

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces it will host its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) in a virtual-only format on Thursday April 8, 2021. Following the Meeting, interested parties are invited to participate in a management business update.

To streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form mailed to them with the meeting materials. Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting is available in Nanotech’s Management Information Circular, also filed on SEDAR.

The deadline to vote in advance of the meeting is Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Pacific Daylight Time.

Following the formal proceedings of the Meeting, management will provide a business update and presentation, which will include a question-and-answer session. All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting and participate in the management update. Participants should dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Registered shareholders and appointed proxyholders who wish to vote at the Meeting or otherwise participate in the formal proceedings of the Meeting should pre-register via the following link:
http://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirm ...

All other parties can attend the Meeting and participate in the management business update by dialing the toll free number below and asking the operator to join the Nanotech Security Corp. Annual General Meeting, or via the webcast link below:

Toll free (Canada/U.S.): 1-800-319-4610, or

Toll (international): +1-604-638-5340.

The management business update will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed at the following link: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/nanosecurity20210408.html

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Nanotech Security Corp.: US Investor Relations: Canada Investor Relations:
Kelley Ryshak Matthew Selinger Sean Peasgood
info@nanosecurity.ca mselinger@firmirgroup.com sean@SophicCapital.com
+1.604.678.5775 +1.415.572.8152 +1.647.699.9845

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies
of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Nanotech Security Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nanotech to Host Virtual AGM and Management Update Thursday April 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. PacificVANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Genmab Announces European Marketing Authorization for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple ...
Statement of transactions in own shares from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021
Novartis expands targeted radioligand therapy pipeline with in-license for compounds targeting ...
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone
Wave Life Sciences Provides Update on Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD Trials
Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Nanotech Launches LiveOptik PROTECT Security Foil for Brand Protection