Halliburton Gives Major Operator Real-Time Automated Control of Fracture Placement

An industry first, SmartFleet applies automation enabled by subsurface measurements and real-time visualization to intelligently adapt and respond to reservoir behavior, driving real-time improvement in completion execution and fracture outcomes.

SmartFleet intelligent fracturing system delivered several groundbreaking achievements. It provided the operator with real-time visibility downhole to instantly validate fracture performance and manage fracture placement – allowing the operator to consistently visualize and measure fracture propagation and ultimately control fracture placement through automation. With enhanced 3D measurement and live insights, the operator shortened the learning curve by solving fracture optimization challenges that historically would have taken numerous iterations to address. This resulted in more dynamic and accurate decision-making, as well as live placement and execution adjustments that ultimately improved asset economics.

Using intelligent automation, the system resulted in less total fluid required per stage, significantly extended stage lengths, and more consistently placed all the designed proppant for the stage. Additionally, SmartFleet successfully delivered uniform fracture distribution across clusters, more consistently, stage to stage and well to well, improving uniform treatment placement by up to 20 percent compared to conventional baseline fracture stages.

“No other system lets you see, measure, and control how you land your fracs,” said Michael Segura, vice president of Production Enhancement. “If you want every stage to count, SmartFleet intelligent automation gives you the confidence to drive fracture performance in real time, so you can continually optimize cost and performance.”

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

