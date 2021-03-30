 
Resolution of Oma Savings Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 30 MARCH 2021 AT 14.30 P.M EET, DECISIONS OF GENERAL MEETING


Resolutions of Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Annual General Meeting

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki today on 30 March 2021 by exceptional meeting procedure based on the temporary legislative act (677/2020) approved by the Finnish Parliament to limit spread of corona pandemic. The AGM confirmed the company's financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year, granted discharge to the members of the company's Board of Directors and CEO from liability, and decided to approve the company's remuneration report. In addition, the AGM decided on the following matters:

Resolution on the use of the profit shown on balance sheet and the payment of dividend

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM decided to authorise the Board to decide on the payment of a dividend of up to EUR 0.24 per share for the financial year 2020 and in respect of dividends not paid in 2019 due to the authority’s profit-sharing restrictions an additional payment of a dividend of up to EUR 0.06 on each share entitling to a dividend for 2020. Dividends will be paid upon completion of the authority’s profit-sharing restrictions. The authorisation granted is valid until the AGM of 2022. In addition, the Board of Directors was authorised to decide the record date and date of payment for possible dividend, which the company will inform separately.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM decided to remove the restriction on the age of the Board member and amend Section 4 of the company’s Articles of Association to include the following:

The company has a board of directors comprising five (5) to eight (8) actual members and up to two (2) deputies. The term of the Board of Directors shall expire at the close of the Annual General Meeting following the election in the first place. The Board of Directors elects a Chairman from among its midst and one (1) to two (2) Vice-Chairmen. A quorum for a Board meeting is when more than half of the Board members are present. The Board of Directors represents the bank and manages its operations in accordance with the law and these Articles of Association.

