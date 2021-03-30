 
Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution for Docklight Brands Inc.

Denver, Colorado, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the addition of new brands to its CBD products distribution channel. 

Legacy Distribution Group, “Legacy Distribution” (Denver, CO) is one of the country’s first CBD-only Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributors. CBD Global’s Legacy Distribution Group is excited to announce the addition of Marley CBD (Docklight Brands) to its family of brands. Legacy will be carrying the full line of Marley CBD beverage products and is excited to add the already outstanding success of the brand to its growing lineup of CBD infused brands.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global, shared, “The team at Legacy Distribution has done a phenomenal job in the rapid growth of the distribution channel, not only with adding quality CBD vendors such as Marley but in the growth of points of distribution.  We are adding new trucks and drivers to support the new routes weekly, all very exciting!  We look forward to continuing to add new distribution points with Legacy Distribution.”

About Docklight Brands, Inc.

Docklight Brands is a pioneering consumer brand company crafting the futures of the rapidly emerging, legal cannabis and cannabinoid industries. Docklight’s focus is on building lasting cannabis and hemp-derived brands that consumers crave. Docklight uses their deep understanding of consumer needs states and category trends, to create brands that resonate with consumers and are among the bestselling cannabis and hemp-derived brands on the market ( www.docklightbrands.com ).

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name Aethics (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products.  CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.  With its newly formed Legacy Distribution it has begun to penetrate markets with little to no CBD on the shelves and is becoming the premier path to market for many widely known CBD infused brands.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals.  Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. 

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


